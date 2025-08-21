"Josh Allen is cooked": NFL fans react as Bills QB's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, teams up with DK Metcalf in Doug Liman’s new movie ‘ASTEROID’

Josh Allen's wife, and Hollywood actress, Hailee Steinfeld, is going viral after the announcement of her new project. According to a tweet by ML Football, she starred in Doug Liman's new movie, ASTEROID, along with an NFL superstar, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.After six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he joined the Steelers in March and agreed to a five-year deal worth $150 million. The movie he will film with Allen's wife is about a group of strangers who face challenges while mining an asteroid.According to an article by SI, the movie will premiere next week at the Venice Film Festival.Fans shared their reactions to Hailee Steinfeld partnering with D.K. Metcalf for a new movie.&quot;... Josh Allen is cooked,&quot; one tweeted.Gabi_RdS @Gabrie92673LINK@_MLFootball @Blitz_Burgh @Blitzburghstil1 @SteelersWin109 @KevinAdams26 @Jerrythekid21 @KDPomp @wufosports @lisaunger_716 @BuffaloBossBabe @BradleyGelber She makes sure she got a big black dude as the co-star 😭😭😭Josh Allen is cookedCalvin Loves Chemicals @chemicalcalvinLINK@_MLFootball @Blitz_Burgh @Blitzburghstil1 @SteelersWin109 @KevinAdams26 @Jerrythekid21 @KDPomp @wufosports @lisaunger_716 @BuffaloBossBabe @BradleyGelber I give it one more year before this all comes out and they divorce.MaseBoogie 🧃 @M4SEBOOGIELINK@_MLFootball @Blitz_Burgh @Blitzburghstil1 @SteelersWin109 @KevinAdams26 @Jerrythekid21 @KDPomp @wufosports @lisaunger_716 @BuffaloBossBabe @BradleyGelber Somebody find that Shane Gillis clip talking bout DK lolkapalot @kapalotoxLINK@_MLFootball @Blitz_Burgh @Blitzburghstil1 @SteelersWin109 @KevinAdams26 @Jerrythekid21 @KDPomp @wufosports @lisaunger_716 @BuffaloBossBabe @BradleyGelber DK starting his mind games early 😈J R @jasondr73LINK@_MLFootball @Blitz_Burgh @Blitzburghstil1 @SteelersWin109 @KevinAdams26 @Jerrythekid21 @KDPomp @wufosports @lisaunger_716 @BuffaloBossBabe @BradleyGelber This story will end badly.Yunuen Petite @DorkDork1LINK@_MLFootball @Blitz_Burgh @Blitzburghstil1 @SteelersWin109 @KevinAdams26 @Jerrythekid21 @KDPomp @wufosports @lisaunger_716 @BuffaloBossBabe @BradleyGelber josh allen really let his girl do a space movie with dk metcalf… couldn’t be me 💀After dating for about a year, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their romance public in July 2024. Four months later, they got engaged before getting married in May this year in Santa Barbara in an intimate three-day celebration with close family and friends.Hailee Steinfeld starred in the hit film 'Sinners' alongside Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.Josh Allen recalls wedding night with wife, Hailee Steinfeld, on Hard KnocksIn an episode of the latest season of Hard Knocks: Training Camp, Josh Allen reminisced about his wedding night with Hailee Steinfeld.Allen said that his wedding was the &quot;best night of his life&quot; while poking fun at his wife.&quot;Got married May 31st. I don't know if people know that, but that was the best night of my life, honestly. And my wife's life, I think, that's what she says.&quot;While Hailee Steinfeld enjoys her own professional success, Allen is gearing up for his eighth season with the Buffalo Bills. He has led the team to six playoff appearances and recorded 26,434 yards and 195 TDs passing in 111 games.Last season, Allen helped the Bills to a 13-4 campaign. They made the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback was honored as the NFL MVP for his performance. Can he help the Bills emerge as the AFC champions and make a Super Bowl appearance this upcoming season?