SPOTTED: Hailee Steinfeld makes Josh Allen fan’s day at Canada Fan Expo

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 25, 2025 16:11 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

A Buffalo Bills jersey became a ticket to a viral moment on Sunday. QB Josh Allen's wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, stopped by Fan Expo Canada and surprised a fan with a photo opportunity.

The supporter’s No. 17 Allen jersey caught her attention and Steinfeld didn’t just pose; she joined hands with the fan to make a heart.

Steinfeld looked casual in a blazer and jeans while making the convention appearance.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen wrapped up Buffalo’s preseason schedule a day earlier in Tampa, though the reigning NFL MVP did not take a snap in the game. The quarterback was courtside afterward, posing with former Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter and his family.

Bills Mafia embraces Josh Allen's Hollywood wife

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

This isn’t the first time Hailee Steinfeld made headlines for engaging with Josh Allen’s supporters. Earlier this summer, she posed with a Bills fan at a Wegmans supermarket in Buffalo.

Off the field, Steinfeld has given fans a look into her personal life through her weekly newsletter, Beau Society. The most recent issue featured the actress on its cover in a pink two-piece swimsuit, with reflections on her love for summer and time spent on the West Coast.

"Endless summer energy with Devon Windsor — BEAU SOCIETY issue #047," she wrote.

Steinfeld’s past fashion choices resurfaced online. Over the weekend, fans recirculated an older photo of her wearing a chocolate brown leather one-piece during a trip to London earlier this year. The look, paired with sunglasses and a mirror selfie, quickly gained traction again across social platforms.

While the NFL pulled Steinfeld into the sports conversation, her acting career remains in full swing. She starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, released earlier this year and appeared in the sci-fi drama Asteroid.

Josh Allen married Hailee in May in Montecito, California. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii before returning to their regular schedules.

The Buffalo faithful will get their look at the couple together on game day soon. The Bills open the regular season Sept. 7 at home against the Baltimore Ravens, where Allen begins another run at a Super Bowl berth.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Sanu Abraham
