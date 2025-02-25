A total of 16 therapists from eight different spas have allegedly accused Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual conduct in the spas. A few weeks have passed since the story broke out, but the Baltimore Ravens didn't make any direct comments related to their kicker's situation. However, that is no longer the case.

Ad

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke to the media before the 2025 NFL Combine, and he was asked about Tucker. DeCosta gave an update and made it clear that the team is waiting patiently for the league's investigation to end.

"The allegations are serious and concerning," DeCosta said, per Sarah Ellison. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. I think we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we'll make our decisions based on that."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read More: Ravens’ Justin Tucker's legal woes escalate as more accusers come forward in alleged assault case: Report

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The allegations against Tucker were made public before the Super Bowl, as the "Baltimore Banner" broke the story after speaking to various therapists.

Tucker's situation is similar to Deshaun Watson's, and the star kicker is expected to face a lengthy suspension. After handling the lawsuits filed against him, Watson received an 11-game suspension and later returned to play for the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

Tucker is often regarded as one of the best kickers in the NFL, but since he is 35 years old, a suspension would mean he might have already played his last game in the league.

Justin Tucker's contract details

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Tucker signed a four-year, $24 million contract extension with the Ravens in 2022. He is under contract till the 2027 NFL season, but as mentioned earlier, a potential suspension could cut his career short.

Ad

Per Spotrac, through the 2025 NFL season, he would earn a total of $51.073 million in career earnings. In his 13-year career, Tucker has made the Pro Bowl seven times and been an All-Pro five times.

Tucker converted a career-low 73.3% of his field goal attempts this past season. So, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him if the league's investigations don't get completed before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.