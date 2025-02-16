Ravens’ Justin Tucker's legal woes escalate as more accusers come forward in alleged assault case: Report

The sexual misconduct allegations against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker have intensified. USA TODAY reported on Sunday, that seven additional massage therapists have come forward, bringing the total number of accusers to 16.

These new allegations, first reported by The Baltimore Banner, detail incidents at some of Baltimore's premier spas. The accusers include former employees of The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and the Baltimore Spa & Salon at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, which has since closed.

One therapist, identified as "Y." in the Banner's report, shared a specific account of Tucker's alleged behavior. She claimed Tucker requested work on his lower abdominal muscles before exposing himself inappropriately.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, strongly refutes these claims:

"These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me, and more importantly, my family," he declared in a statement on Jan 31.

His legal team provided a sworn declaration from a spa owner confirming no prior complaints or suspicions of misconduct.

The controversy has caught the attention of NFL leadership. League spokesman Brian McCarthy acknowledged the situation as per USA Today:

"We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL."

Ravens face crucial decisions amid mounting allegations against Justin Tucker

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The Ravens organization has reacted to the situation:

"We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation," the team stated officially.

Two spas have reportedly banned Justin Tucker from their establishments. His lawyers dispute these claims, though old social media posts suggest similar bans existed three years ago.

The timing creates a new situation for the Ravens' management. As NBC Sports reports, salary cap considerations might typically delay any roster decisions until the new league year. That timeline sits less than four weeks away.

Justin Tucker signed a four-year, $24 million contract extension with the Ravens in 2022.

The 35-year-old kicker could potentially avoid a league investigation through confidential settlements with his accusers. However, this strategy becomes increasingly challenging as the number of accusers grows.

The case briefly faded from headlines during Super Bowl week but has resurged with renewed attention. As the Banner notes, the sheer volume of accusers - approaching 20 - demands serious consideration.

Justin Tucker's representatives continue referring to his January 30 Twitter statement that broadly denied all allegations.

