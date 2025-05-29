Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares lofty expectations for TE Isaiah Likely heading into 2025 season

Isaiah Likely has developed into a talented tight end in the league. The Baltimore Ravens drafted the ex-Coastal Carolina star in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. In three seasons, Likely has played 49 regular-season games, starting 19, and has tallied 1,261 yards and 14 TDs receiving.

On Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh opened up about his expectations for Isaiah Likely this upcoming season. According to Harbaugh, the TE could go on to become an All-Pro.

Underdog NFL tweeted Harbaugh's comments on Likely.

"I want to see him be an All-Pro. That would be my goal for him, and he's capable of it."

Last season, Isaiah Likely showcased exponential growth. He played all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens, putting up a career-best 477 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

The Baltimore Ravens recorded a 12-5 campaign last season, qualifying for the playoffs and making the divisional round, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have won one Lombardi Trophy (Super Bowl LVII) but have been regular playoff contenders. Harbaugh and Co. will aim to compete in the AFC championship and potentially another Super Bowl game this upcoming season.

Isaiah Likely opens up about his Baltimore Ravens future

Isaiah Likely signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4,164,340 after being drafted by the Ravens. The TE will enter the final year of his contract this season.

On Tuesday, Likely, on the UP & Adams' Show, was asked by Kay Adams about his future and 'conversations" about getting an extension. Likely talked about how he lets his agent handle contract negotiations while he focuses on giving his best on the field. The TE also said that he wants to continue playing in the city of Baltimore.

"We'll see man," Likely said. "I mean, the flock knows I love them. I mean, I love being here. I love being a Raven. I don't try to think about the last year of the deal. I let my agents take care of that with the Ravens front office. I just try to go out there and ball, put everything on film and give it everything that I got."

Isaiah Likely sits behind three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews on the Ravens' TE depth chart. Andrews is entering the final year of a four-year $56 million extension signed in September 2021. Only time will tell if the Ravens retain the veteran or move ahead with Likely.

