"I do have a lot of opinions on it" - Ravens' John Harbaugh hints at frustration over Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

Deshaun Watson's fate was finally sealed thanks to the decision passed by former district judge Sue Robinson. Robinson was the arbitrator in the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in June.

A month later, she ruled that the quarterback should be given a six-game suspension, meaning he will play in the 2022 NFL season. This did not sit well with many. While some rallied for a year-long suspension, many argued that he should never be allowed to play in the NFL again.

Strong and bold takes, but one can argue in their favor given the flurry of allegations levied against the quarterback. While the Browns quarterback continues to divide opinion, Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh, while addressing the media, clearly didn't seem too happy with the length of the term:

"I do have a lot of opinions on it. I'm not at liberty to share them at this time. That's for the league to decide."

While Harbaugh refused to make a straight-forward comment regarding the matter, he praised his current organization for steering clear of such controversies:

"I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago. Basically, what we decided [was] that we're kind of zero tolerance. We've stayed away from that particular situation. I'm glad we have that policy."

This, again, is rather debatable. The Ravens never quite enjoyed a clean rep themselves. Must we remind you of the Ray Lewis saga?

How much money will Deshaun Watson lose in 2022 NFL season?

The judgment made by Sue Robinson regarding the Deshaun Watson saga is the NFL's first personal conduct case to be settled by a disciplinary committee rather than the NFL commissioner.

So does the suspension mean that the Browns star will be losing out on money? To answer your question, he will lose out on making $333,333 in salary money for the games he misses. But apart from that, with no sanction of a fine, the quarterback will bag a clean $45.65 million this year.

Comparisons have been made with other notable suspensions handed down to players this season. With DeAndre Hopkins being handed a six-game suspension for failing a drug test, it's easy to see why the quarterback's punishment has caused so much outrage.

But it's important to note that the suspension was handed down by a judge, and not by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself. The league too is now running out of time to file an appeal. With the NFLPA too unlikely to appeal, it seems like Watson won't be away for long.

