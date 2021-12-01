How the Ravens are leading the AFC despite Lamar Jackson's worst season of career

If a fortune-teller wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey were to have dropped from the sky in August, it would be tough to convince people that the Ravens would sit atop the AFC in December. It would be especially difficult if they led by saying Jackson would have his worst statistical season to date and several key pieces would suffer injuries before the start of the season. However, that is where the AFC stands.

Here's a look at how Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were able to continue winning, despite circumstances that would give most teams a top-ten draft pick.

How Lamar Jackson and the Ravens came to lead the AFC

Momentum and depth

Sometimes, teams can run on momentum from season to season. If a team is a contender for several years in a row, it takes more than some injuries or less-than-pretty performances to set a franchise back. Teams like the Broncos and Patriots, despite losing their All-Star quarterbacks, were able to put together another season of decent production with a 9-7 record and a 7-9 record, respectively.

The Ravens, having made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, didn't have to figure out how to win without Jackson. They simply had to find a way to minimize his mistakes. Jackson has thrown 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021. He's already thrown more interceptions than in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Coupled with his own illness concerns throughout the season, Jackson has suffered in more ways than one in 2021. When Jackson doesn't start the game hot, it is up to the rest of the team to pick up the slack. Additionally, when key stars fall to injuries, the Ravens have to find a way to maintain their production.

JK Dobbins and Marcus Peters haven't played in 2021. Devonta Freeman and Anthony Averett have done a decent job of picking up the slack in their place. Freeman is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and Averett has two interceptions and a 58.7 PFF grade. It hasn't been as pretty as if those players had been available, but it has been enough to let the Ravens run their offense.

Situational Football

Above all, learning to win is as tough as any part of any sport. A team that is accustomed to losing will find ways to keep their environment familiar. Conversely, a team that is accustomed to winning will find ways to keep winning. The Ravens have won six games by one score. These games are situational wins.

Knowing what needs to happen and when to pull each lever to optimize the Ravens' chances has been something Lamar Jackson has been exceptional at in 2021. They've lost one one-score game this season. The NFL creates an environment that creates one-score games quite often. As such, the difference could be a single play.

Put simply, the Ravens know how to generate that single play, instead of loading up a statsheet. Stat sheets do not win games. Having more points than the opponent as the clock hits zero seconds is what wins games. Everything else is window-dressing, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens know it.

