Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets engaged in a legal battle with Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is challenging NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jackson’s attorneys are filing an opposition claim against Earnhardt’s application for trademark on a stylized number 8.

Jackson’s attorney filed a ‘notice of opposition’ on April 2 to prevent Earnhardt Jr.’s trademark application from succeeding. They claimed that the application conflicted with Jackson’s trademark rights.

In the notice of opposition, Jackson's lawyers used his current trademark registrations of ‘ERA 8’ and ‘ERA 8 BY LAMAR JACKSON’ as the defense. They are arguing that the similarity of the trademarks, and the products covered by the trademark, may lead to consumers being confused.

The filing also contends that Jackson is widely associated with the number 8, stemming from his time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, having played seven seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. He has the seventh-best-selling jersey from last season.

The opposition also stated that Earnhardt’s filing could falsely imply a connection between the two athletes. It also stated that customers may mistakenly believe products that Earnhardt Jr. offers are related to the products and services provided by Jackson.

In a ratings system by data company YouGov, Earnhardt Jr. is the more famous athlete in the United States, with a fame index of 85%. The fame index is defined by the percentage of the population who have heard of the person. In comparison, Jackson is ranked 187th, with a fame index of 67%. The list is topped by legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jackie Robinson.

Jackson is also embroiled in a similar legal battle with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman over another copyright claim over the number 8.

Lamar Jackson may get a contract extension this offseason

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will also have to work out a new contract extension. They have until next off-season to figure it out before his 2026 salary cap figure rises to an almost-untenable $74.65 million.

The five-year, $260 million contract he signed in 2023 was viewed as more of a three-year agreement, and the two sides will have to get back to the negotiating table. The last contract negotiation was tenuous, with the Baltimore Ravens having to franchise tag their starting quarterback before agreeing to new terms.

This could be made more difficult because Jackson does not have a typical agent and represents himself in contract negotiations.

