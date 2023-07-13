The next time the Baltimore Ravens play in Los Angeles, Lamar Jackson might want to settle a beef with the barber. He reacted to the prices one person was charging as it went viral on social media.

They were charging $350 per hour for the haircut and $100 for travel for a service that was expected to last between two to three hours. So, it came to a total of $1,150 for taper fade, line up and beard trim.

Lamar Jackson reacted to that saying,

"My Tape must gone last 365days cause you must be out your rabbit... mind..."

When does Lamar Jackson play Los Angeles with the Baltimore Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens play both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams this season either side of their bye week. While they host the Rams, they travel to the Chargers to take them on. While Lamar Jackson is there, maybe he can meet the barber and make his displeasure known.

Or he could take his revenge on the field. The Ravens quarterback has a perfect record against the city, having never lost a game against either Los Angeles team. Against the Rams, he is 1-0 and 2-0 versus the Chargers.

In the game against the Rams in 2019, he completed 15 of his 20 passes. He was involved in a frankly ridiculous five touchdowns and ended with a 139.4 passer rating.

His first game against the Chargers in 2018 was not that bad either. Even though he completed only 12 of 22 attempts, he managed 204 passing yards, with a touchdown and without a single interception. His passer rating was 101.3

In the second game against them in 2021, he was not that great. He threw for one touchdown and two interceptions and ended up with a passer rating of 68. His passing output was just 167 yards. But he did still win the game.

This season, their meetings will be crucial. If the Ravens are going to get back to the playoffs this season after Lamar Jackson's new contract, they need to build momentum in the second half of the season. They will face both the teams as the regular season draws to a close.

The best revenge Lamar Jackson can take on the Los Angeles barber is by making sure that he defeats the NFL teams from the city. In the process, if they qualify for the playoffs and eventually win the Super Bowl, he will not have to pay for a haircut again in his life in Baltimore.

