Ravens' Rashod Bateman gets honest about DeAndre Hopkins' addition to the roster

Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman is excited that the team added DeAndre Hopkins to the receiver room.

Bateman and the Ravens enter the 2025 NFL season with a chip on their shoulder after the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In the offseason, Baltimore added Hopkins to a receiver room that features Bateman and Zay Flowers, among others. After spending OTAs with Hopkins, Bateman is eager to learn from him as he believes he will make their offense that much better.

"You could just definitely tell that he's been in the game a while and done a lot of great things," Bateman said of Hopkins, via NFL.com. "A lot of people respect what he's done and what he brings to the table. But as far as right now, he's been a very good veteran for us, giving all of us advice -- not even just myself -- he's been very vocal about that.

"All of us are much younger so [our] ears are open and we're taking all the advice we can get from him. He's done great things, so hopefully we can take that, add it to our game, add it to our personalities to go help this team. He's been good for us and I know he's going to be big for us this season."

Bateman is coming off a career year as he recorded 45 receptions for 756 yards and 9 touchdowns. Hopkins, meanwhile, spent 2024 with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. He had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

After the successful season, Bateman was rewarded with a three-year, $36.75 million extension.

Rashod Bateman confident in Ravens' receivers

Rashod Bateman is also expecting more from Baltimore's receivers in 2025.

Part of the reason is due to the cornerbacks and safeties they will practice against every day. Baltimore added Jaire Alexander to bolster the secondary, and Bateman is excited to work against him.

"In practice, it's definitely going to be a battle," Bateman said. "It's always a battle — this defense here is tough and adding Jaire to the group is definitely going to make us better. Going out, putting Jaire in the middle of our defense with the guys that we got now I think is going to be fun to see. It's going to be some Ravens football."

Bateman was selected 27th overall by the Ravens in 2021. Baltimore will open its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

