"Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong" - Mark Andrews speaks up on his future in Baltimore

After starring in a painful season-ending play in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs, Mark Andrews' future with the Baltimore Ravens is up in the air. The veteran tight end has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years, which have affected his play.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, there is speculation about what will happen with Andrews, especially with big names such as Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely catching passes from Lamar Jackson.

Speaking about this situation, Andrews assured us that his relationship with the team was in a good place while explaining what he's focused on ahead of a new season with the AFC North division champions.

“I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens,” Andrews said, via an article published Tuesday by Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“And there’s nothing on my end really to share. For me, it’s just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl.”

Mark Andrews caught 55 passes last season, tallying 673 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. In seven seasons with the Ravens, he's played 104 games, racking up 436 receptions, 5,530 receiving yards and 51 receiving touchdowns.

Time will tell how this situation unfolds, but the player stays focused on reaching his best version in 2025.

Eric DeCosta non-commital about Mark Andrews' future with the Ravens

Mark Andrews, 29, is about to enter the final year of the four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2021. He's set to make a base salary of $7,000,000 and a roster bonus of $4,000,000 in 2025.

While this situation continues into the offseason voluntary program, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta previously stated he didn't know what would happen with Andrews but insisted he's trying to keep as many great players as possible on the roster.

"I never know what's going to happen, but I can tell you this, Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's a great player and we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can."

The Ravens were close to beating the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 divisional round. They are preparing to challenge for the Super Bowl once again, but the Andrews situation remains a question mark.

