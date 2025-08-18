Ravens rookie Tyler Loop drops 2-word reaction on replacing Justin Tucker as starter

The Baltimore Ravens have made a pretty big change to their starting lineup. Coach John Harbaugh has decided to replace veteran Justin Tucker with rookie Tyler Loop as his starting placekicker.In Saturday's preseason Week 2 game between the Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, Loop scored five out of six field goals, including an impressive 53-yarder, along with one from 51 yards. Loop's efforts led to his team defeating the Cowboys, 31-13.After the game, Harbaugh officially named Loop as the Ravens' starting kicker. Loop dropped a two-word reaction upon learning the development:&quot;That's fun.&quot;Check out the post below:The Ravens picked Tyle Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. After his preseason performance, fans will be excited to see how well he does in the upcoming regular season.Ravens GM gave a clear verdict on Justin Tucker after drafting Tyler LoopIn April, when the Ravens drafted Tyler Loop, many thought that Justin Tucker's days were numbered. However, the team's general manager, Eric DeCosta, assured everyone that adding Loop to the roster wasn't about replacing the veteran; it was about adding more depth and talent to the lineup.&quot;No, I haven’t really thought about that at this point,” DeCosta said, via the team’s transcript. “I just thought he was a really talented player, and it made sense for us to do that for a lot of different reasons.&quot;We’ve told you guys multiple times this spring that we would look at kickers, and so, for us, it’s like any other position this year. We evaluated all these guys, we felt like he was draftable. We felt like he was the best kicker. It made sense for us to take him.&quot;While the team seems to be moving forward with Tyler Loop, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Justin Tucker.