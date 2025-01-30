Ravens' star LB drops eyebrow-raising take on Josh Allen's controversial 4th-down play during AFCCG clash vs. Chiefs

Josh Allen's failed fourth-down sneak against the Kansas City Chiefs in last Sunday's AFC Championship Game is one of those plays that will forever be debated as time passes. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy also shared his thoughts on it.

There were other dubious calls that went against the Buffalo Bills that night, like Dalton Kincaid coming up short on third and three and Xavier Worthy ripping the ball away from Cole Bishop to nab a reception; but the sneak is the one that has attracted the most "hot takes".

On Wednesday, Kyle Van Noy added to the conversation by opining that it did fail.

"Am I the only one that doesn’t think he got it on the QB sneak??" he wrote on X.

Dean Blandino believes Josh Allen converted on fourth-down sneak in AFCCG vs Chiefs

Dean Blandino, current Fox rules analyst and former league senior vice president of officiating, also shared his thoughts on the Josh Allen sneak. Speaking to TMZ, he said that it was very close to call.

"When I watched it live, I thought it was a first down. I really did. I thought he made the big line," he said. "It was close. You know, when you watch the two officials, one official was coming in from the top. Looked like that official had the spot at the line to gain. The other official had it just short.

"When you have those situations, really, who does the ball open up to? Does one official defer to the other? Thought they both had fairly decent looks at it. They went with the spot that was short. And once you get it that close it’s gonna be tough to overturn."

These echo the sentiments of his CBS counterpart Gene Steratore, who told Jim Nantz and Tony Romo during the broadcast:

“I felt like he gained it by about a third of the football. That is just my take on the play. Tough, tough play.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also opened up about the situation in a conversation with NBC Sports.

“Just short of the line was actually the first down, what it looked like to me when it was sitting next to me with the marker. Just inside that white stripe was the first down. And it looked like he got to it. That’s all I can say.”

The Bills lost the game 32-29 after Dalton Kincaid failed to catch a fourth-down pass.

