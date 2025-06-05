Ravens TE Isaiah Likely drops 1-word reaction to Rashod Bateman's $36.75M contract extension

Baltimore Ravens fans and tight end Isaiah Likely are celebrating the good news they received on Thursday. The franchise has decided to give their star wide receiver Rashod Bateman a three-year extension worth $36.75 million. While expressing his excitement with the fans, Likely dropped a one-word reaction to Bateman's new deal.

The tight end was picked by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Meanwhile, Bateman was picked in the first round in 2021. The pair has played three seasons together in Baltimore, with Bateman recording 45 catches in 2024 and Likely having 42.

The news of the star WR signing an extension was posted by the Baltimore Ravens' official X account on Thursday. Reacting to the post, Likely wrote:

"YESSIR."

Ravens HC John Harbaugh has high expectations for his tight end Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely has become one of the most talented players in the league. In his three seasons in Baltimore, the TE has played 49 games, scored 14 touchdowns and has accumulated 1,261 receiving yards.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants Likely to take his game to the next level. He opened up about the expectations he has for his player on Wednesday. Harbaugh stated that one of his goals for the upcoming NFL season is to make the 25-year-old an All-Pro.

"I want to see him be an All-Pro. That would be my goal for him, and he's capable of it," the coach said.

Likely is on the right track to becoming an All-Pro. Last season, he played in all 16 regular-season games for the Baltimore Ravens. He posted a career-best of 477 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. His efforts helped the Ravens get a 12-5 record, earning a playoff spot.

The fans, just like Baltimore's coach, expect big things from Likely next season. It'll be interesting to see if he continues his form next year.

