After losing two out of their past three games, the Baltimore Ravens came into Week 11 in hopes of winning against the Tennessee Titans, as they have been on a slump since their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans as well came into Sunday with hopes of a bounce back, after a horrible 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night in Week 10. Both teams came into this came at 6-3 and it was almost guaranteed that one will make it out as 7-3 and the other will fall to 6-4.

But that didn't seem like the case after the game went into overtime, after a last-minute rally by the Ravens to tie the game at 24-24. Baltimore was handed the ball first, but were unable to score on their possession, having just 11 yards total on their drive.

That ultimately led to the Titans getting the ball at their own 27-yard line and after the 5th play, running back Derrick Henry took it all the way home for a 29-yard touchdown run to seal their victory.

Henry, defense credited for Titans' overtime win

Derrick Henry rushed 28 times for 133 yards and the winning touchdown, running over the top-tier Baltimore defensive line after initial assumptions that he would not do well against this line. But his offensive line opened holes for him to set up several scores for the team in the first 60 minutes of the game.

But credit should also go toward the Titans defense, which stopped Lamar Jackson from doing much on Sunday. He had just 186 passing yards with one passing touchdown, one interception, and only 51 rushing yards. While they did allow the offense to get down the field and tie the game in the end, big credit should be given for stopping them on their first possession of overtime, which ultimately led to their win.

As long as the defense continues to play like this, the Titans could knock out another team in the divisional round once again.