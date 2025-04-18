Ray Lewis' ex-teammate claims Jalen Miroe should be indebted to Josh Allen for one particular reason ahead of draft

NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth thinks that Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe is indebted to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While appearing on the popular 'The Right Time with Bomani Jones' podcast, the former teammate of Ray Lewis Foxworth noted how Allen was not an elite QB while in college but had all of the tools to succeed at the NFL level.

"We all saw this guy [Josh Allen] who was not great in college but had all the tools turn into the MVP … Anthony Richardson & Trey Lance owe Josh Allen some damn money, he out here getting y’all drafted. It’s about to happen to Jalen Milroe too."

Allen was an extremely interesting prospect coming out of college as he had all of the traits to succeed in the NFL despite not being too dominant at the college level. However, he has become one of the best QB's in the entire league and recently won the MVP award in 2024.

The emergence of Allen most likely helped in the draft prospects of Anthony Richardson and Trey Lance as well, as alluded to by Foxworth. Both individuals were extremely unproven at the college level, yet had all the physical traits to succeed in the league.

However, both Richardson and Lance have struggled to firmly find their footing and consistently thrive at the NFL level.

Will Jalen Milroe succeed in the NFL?

Milroe had an up and down 2024 campaign for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was inconsistent passing the football, however, was amazing in a rushing capacity for the Crimson Tide.

He finished the 2024 season with 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 726 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns.

In Mel Kiper's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, Milroe was selected in the third round, No. 68 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Kiper noted:

"There's still a good chance the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, but he isn't under contract yet. They should draft a quarterback for the long term, but they might need to draft a quarterback for the short term, too. Milroe has the arm to hit DK Metcalf and George Pickens downfield, and he can take off as a runner when he gets an opening."

