“Real cream of the crop is going to be on day two” - NFL analyst reveals league-wide perception of 2025 NFL Draft class

The 2025 NFL draft is going to be a place where teams are looking to bolster their roster with young talent. While some drafts are top-heavy, it appears that this year's draft class has a lot of talent throughout the first few rounds for teams to select.

While appearing on the "NFL on FOX Podcast" with Dave Helmen, FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang discussed how there is a lot of talent that will be taken throughout the second day of the draft this year.

“The real cream of the crop is going to be on day two. There is not much difference between the players in terms of just pure talent in the player that is going to be selected, say, 20, and the player is going to be selected at 100. So that, to me, is where I think you're going to see a lot of teams want those selections. Sure, you'd want to have the Giants give up everything if you are the Tennessee Titans, but at the same time, as long as you get some of those selections on day two, that is going to be the more cost-effective and the more talent efficient route.”

What teams have the most draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

While this number can still change as trades ahead and during the 2025 NFL draft tend to happen, two teams are tied with the most selections in this year's draft class. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each currently hold 11 picks in the draft.

Below is the breakdown of their picks as they combine to hold almost 10% of all the draft picks.

Baltimore Ravens draft picks

Round 1 Pick 27

Round 2 Pick 27

Round 3 Pick 27

Round 4 Pick 27

Round 4 Pick 34 (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 40 (Compensatory)

Round 6 Pick 7 (via trade)

Round 6 Pick 27

Round 6 Pick 34 (Compensatory)

Round 6 Pick 36 (Compensatory)

Round 7 Pick 27

San Francisco 49ers draft picks

Round 1 Pick 11

Round 2 Pick 11

Round 3 Pick 11

Round 3 Pick 36 (Compensatory)

Round 4 Pick 11

Round 4 Pick 36 (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 9 (via trade)

Round 5 Pick 24 (via trade)

Round 7 Pick 11

Round 7 Pick 33 (Compensatory)

Round 7 Pick 36 (Compensatory)

