"He's the real role model": Lewis Hamilton explains what role Tom Brady played his Mercedes extension 

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been hailed as a role model time and again, owing to his work ethic and, of course, the seven championships to his name.

Hamilton is often mentioned in the same breath as other sporting greats including Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and a certain individual by the name of Tom Brady.

Hamilton gave an interview to the Formula One website this week, revealing that he looks up to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Hamilton said:

"I look at people like Tom Brady, who’s such an incredible athlete and has shown what can be done today. He’s the real role model, in that respect, I think for all athletes to be able to look at."

Hamilton recently signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes. He will be 40 years old at the end of the extension.

The Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton connection

Brady and Hamilton share the same number of championships in their respective sports. However, the two also have one other thing in common.

Both sporting icons are also minority owners in the NFL.

Back in August, when the league unanimously approved the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner group, Lewis Hamilton was also brought on board as a minority owner of the franchise, alongside Condoleeza Rice.

For his part, Brady was more recently named as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How much of the Raiders does Tom Brady own?

Among Brady's many investments, he counts the Raiders, the Las Vegas Aces and soccer club Birmingham City FC in his portfolio.

While the exact percentage of Brady's stake in the Raiders has not been divulged to the public, we can safely assume that his piece of the franchise is well below the 51% mark, considering he's a minority owner.

The same goes for his investments in the Aces and Birmingham City FC.

Outside of his investments, Brady has also landed a job in retirement. Starting in 2024, he will step into the broadcasting booth for FOX Sports after inking a $375 million deal with the network.