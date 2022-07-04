"Really punk move" - NFL fans blast Deebo Samuel for snubbing kid asking for an autograph

Just recently, San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel made waves by declining to sign an autograph for a young NFL fan. The fan was at Samuel's youth player camp and there were a lot of attendees.
The receiverl didn't sign the young fan's football, which bore the 49ers logo. This is the latest of many offseason stories involving the wide receiver and the 49ers franchise. The star wide-out previously asked for a trade and sees his future elsewhere.
Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to Twitter to blast the 49er for not signing the football.
A Las Vegas Raiders fan went so far as to call it a punk move:
Another Raiders fan called the move sad and lame:
One person thinks Samuel may have lost himself a fan.
One commenter said the receiver lacks decency:
Another Raiders fan thinks that karma will take its revenge on the former South Carolina product:
This person shared a story with a different outcome:
Another noted that this is not an uncommon occurrence with NFL players:
Raiders fans in particular were disappointed with the snub:
Another football fan shared a story with a worse outcome:
Yet another Raiders fan was displeased with the situation:
What really happened with Deebo Samuel and the autograph
While some fans were particularly upset with Samuel, others pointed out that the rules of the camp do not permit signing autographs for attendees. Hence, the receiver wasn't technically allowed to sign the football for the fan. Other fans pointed out that if Samuel had stopped to sign one ball, he'd end up signing all kinds of items for fans and it would've taken hours.
Interestingly, Samuel responded by noting that each camper went home with a signed photo.
"400 campers I wasn't able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo."
The tweet also included a photo of the fan who was originally snubbed with his football. The receiver did eventually sign the ball for him. It now appears that the original clip that NFL fans saw was out of context and didn't tell the full story. The video has since been deleted, though many fans responded before that happened.
As it turns out, every camper got a souvenir, and the 49er went out of his way to eventually meet with the young fan.
The receiver still hopes to be leaving San Francisco in the near future, though the 49ers have no interest in letting him go. They turned down several trade offers, including one from the New York Jets.
We shall see if the duel threat receiver suits up for the 49ers when the season kicks off later this year.