"Really punk move" - NFL fans blast Deebo Samuel for snubbing kid asking for an autograph

Just recently, San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel made waves by declining to sign an autograph for a young NFL fan. The fan was at Samuel's youth player camp and there were a lot of attendees.

The receiverl didn't sign the young fan's football, which bore the 49ers logo. This is the latest of many offseason stories involving the wide receiver and the 49ers franchise. The star wide-out previously asked for a trade and sees his future elsewhere.

Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to Twitter to blast the 49er for not signing the football.

A Las Vegas Raiders fan went so far as to call it a punk move:

Kemba @kembageorge



And what did he say?? @MitchellRenz365 I can’t believe all the people in these comments defending this, He absolutely could’ve taken a few seconds to do that. It’s not like he was getting mobbed, even if he was, he could walk & sign, celebrities/athletes do all the time. Really punk moveAnd what did he say?? @MitchellRenz365 I can’t believe all the people in these comments defending this, He absolutely could’ve taken a few seconds to do that. It’s not like he was getting mobbed, even if he was, he could walk & sign, celebrities/athletes do all the time. Really punk move And what did he say??

Another Raiders fan called the move sad and lame:

Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365 Deebo Samuel couldn’t take 3 seconds to sign a football for a kid. That’s sad and just lame twitter.com/NickPaulus/sta… Deebo Samuel couldn’t take 3 seconds to sign a football for a kid. That’s sad and just lame twitter.com/NickPaulus/sta…

One person thinks Samuel may have lost himself a fan.

McGuoirk 22 @Mcguoirk22 @MitchellRenz365 I feel bad for that Young Man it's a shame that Samuel wouldn't sign his Football that's really Bad on him! If I was that young man I wouldn't ever root for him again! @MitchellRenz365 I feel bad for that Young Man it's a shame that Samuel wouldn't sign his Football that's really Bad on him! If I was that young man I wouldn't ever root for him again!

One commenter said the receiver lacks decency:

🏈🚀🦾 @BBart4Prez



I try to be understanding of the other POV too but I really don’t see the excuse for deebo here at all. It’s just basic human decency. @MitchellRenz365 He let that young man down so bad🥺Coulda gave the youngster and memory he’d never forget and all it took was a second of his time smh.I try to be understanding of the other POV too but I really don’t see the excuse for deebo here at all. It’s just basic human decency. @MitchellRenz365 He let that young man down so bad🥺Coulda gave the youngster and memory he’d never forget and all it took was a second of his time smh.I try to be understanding of the other POV too but I really don’t see the excuse for deebo here at all. It’s just basic human decency.

Another Raiders fan thinks that karma will take its revenge on the former South Carolina product:

Jamaal Crawford @JamaalCrawfor10 @MitchellRenz365 Why he walk like that kinda sus ..... now I see why he’s always injured karma .... destroyed that kids dream it would have taken literally 2-3 seconds at most @MitchellRenz365 Why he walk like that kinda sus ..... now I see why he’s always injured karma .... destroyed that kids dream it would have taken literally 2-3 seconds at most

This person shared a story with a different outcome:

Chris Rodriguez @LudaDaGod @MitchellRenz365 Years ago Derek Carr held a camp in Clovis CA and my son went. There was only one price for it and my son got to participate, get an auto, and take a picture with the Carr brothers. DC will always be our favorite Raider because of how he treated us. @MitchellRenz365 Years ago Derek Carr held a camp in Clovis CA and my son went. There was only one price for it and my son got to participate, get an auto, and take a picture with the Carr brothers. DC will always be our favorite Raider because of how he treated us.

Another noted that this is not an uncommon occurrence with NFL players:

TruBlueR8R @DAReal_R8R @MitchellRenz365 I had my 10 year old nephew with me at LA Coliseum back around 1990 and we went to the players parking lot and he got a bunch of autographs, Long, Jaeger, A. Smith, Montoya. Then Marcus rolled up and said no. Lost all respect for him at that point. @MitchellRenz365 I had my 10 year old nephew with me at LA Coliseum back around 1990 and we went to the players parking lot and he got a bunch of autographs, Long, Jaeger, A. Smith, Montoya. Then Marcus rolled up and said no. Lost all respect for him at that point.

Raiders fans in particular were disappointed with the snub:

Olly @Olly52221566 @MitchellRenz365 Wow really man that is sad how can you not take 3 seconds to sign a football part of being a “professional” athlete is also acting like a professional off the field. That really is a bad look hope his agent and his family and friends tell Deebo that was a wrong choice @MitchellRenz365 Wow really man that is sad how can you not take 3 seconds to sign a football part of being a “professional” athlete is also acting like a professional off the field. That really is a bad look hope his agent and his family and friends tell Deebo that was a wrong choice

Another football fan shared a story with a worse outcome:

Robert Irving @R8RRob1969 @MitchellRenz365 Charles Woodson did the same thing (in Phoenix) to my son. Might have been his rookie year.....can't remember. But I do remember my son being upset about it. What made it worse was he signed a bunch of stuff for some other people right after that. @MitchellRenz365 Charles Woodson did the same thing (in Phoenix) to my son. Might have been his rookie year.....can't remember. But I do remember my son being upset about it. What made it worse was he signed a bunch of stuff for some other people right after that.

Yet another Raiders fan was displeased with the situation:

Felix Ogaz Lucero @LuceroOgaz @MitchellRenz365 That’s missed up if it wasn’t for fans to show up he would be anything! @MitchellRenz365 That’s missed up if it wasn’t for fans to show up he would be anything!

What really happened with Deebo Samuel and the autograph

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

While some fans were particularly upset with Samuel, others pointed out that the rules of the camp do not permit signing autographs for attendees. Hence, the receiver wasn't technically allowed to sign the football for the fan. Other fans pointed out that if Samuel had stopped to sign one ball, he'd end up signing all kinds of items for fans and it would've taken hours.

Rules screenshot via @Ray_Macc_ on Twitter

Interestingly, Samuel responded by noting that each camper went home with a signed photo.

"400 campers I wasn't able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo."

Deebo @19problemz



Wishing everybody a happy and healthy 4th of July Weekend!



Deebo FlexWork Sports Mgt. @FlexWorkSports FlexWork Sports is proud of Deebo Samuel’s impact in youth sports. Deebo said “To provide structure, education & motivation to youth in my home state of SC is a daily reminder dreams do come true.” He was humbled to interact w/ Jeremy Lowe, sign a photo & take a picture w/ him. FlexWork Sports is proud of Deebo Samuel’s impact in youth sports. Deebo said “To provide structure, education & motivation to youth in my home state of SC is a daily reminder dreams do come true.” He was humbled to interact w/ Jeremy Lowe, sign a photo & take a picture w/ him. https://t.co/IOtdUm20nI 400 campers I wasn’t able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo.Wishing everybody a happy and healthy 4th of July Weekend!Deebo twitter.com/flexworksports… 400 campers I wasn’t able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo.Wishing everybody a happy and healthy 4th of July Weekend! Deebo twitter.com/flexworksports…

The tweet also included a photo of the fan who was originally snubbed with his football. The receiver did eventually sign the ball for him. It now appears that the original clip that NFL fans saw was out of context and didn't tell the full story. The video has since been deleted, though many fans responded before that happened.

As it turns out, every camper got a souvenir, and the 49er went out of his way to eventually meet with the young fan.

The receiver still hopes to be leaving San Francisco in the near future, though the 49ers have no interest in letting him go. They turned down several trade offers, including one from the New York Jets.

We shall see if the duel threat receiver suits up for the 49ers when the season kicks off later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far