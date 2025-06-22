"Really risky": Rich Eisen rejects Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel in Week 1 over veteran Browns QBs 

The Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in this year's NFL draft. They also have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the quarterback depth chart. While Deshaun Watson continues his rehabilitation, it is a four-way contest between these players to emerge as QB1 for the upcoming season.

Some experts and analysts believe that either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will start in Week 1 over the veterans. However, Rich Eisen is doubtful about Kevin Stefanski and his team making such a risky move.

On Saturday's episode of his show, Rich Eisen rejected the idea of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel starting for the Browns over Flacco and Pickett. He also expressed his confidence in Joe Flacco, who is considered the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback.

"Dude, I mean, just starting a rookie is really risky," Eisen said. "I just think it's going to be Flacco. If you're the Browns and you're Stefanski, and you start Dillon Gabriel- hey, he showed us he's got the most. He confirmed what we saw on tape. It's all good. And then he goes out against the Cincinnati Bengals and doesn't perform well... What, are you just going to pull him?"

"You've got to give him start time. Same thing with Shedeur, right? Either guy. Because if you start them for one or two games and then pull the rug out, what are you going to do? Rotate quarterbacks? Now it looks like you don't have a plan. You don't know what you're doing."

"I think Flacco will perform well. We've seen what he does in this offense. He and Stefanski are kind of lockstep. I think this is a better team offensively than the one he had last year." (TS- 0:09)

Joe Flacco has experience previously playing under Kevin Stefanski. He shared playing time with Dorian-Thompson Robinson during the 2023 season when Deshaun Watson was out with an injury. Flacco then played for the Colts last year before returning to play for the Browns in the upcoming season.

Browns insider believes Shedeur Sanders could overtake Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to become QB1

Shedeur Sanders is currently fighting for a spot on the roster this offseason. He was the second quarterback drafted by the Browns after they acquired Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

Despite this, insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that Shedeur Sanders has a chance to become the team's QB1 for the 2025 season. Last Sunday, she shared an article on Cleveland.com where she highlighted the rookie's offseason journey and momentum.

"His excellent performance, albeit not with the starters yet, earned him some time with the ones in training camp, and he'll have a fair shot to see if he can win the starting job," Cabot wrote.

"Now, it's up to him to prove everyone wrong who passed on him. If he continues to progress at his current clip, he'll stay in the starting conversation deep into camp. It won't be easy, but he has a chance."

Shedeur Sanders was considered the second-best quarterback prospect behind Cam Ward in the 2025 draft. Unfortunately, he ended up being the sixth quarterback to be drafted after the Browns picked him up with the 144th pick.

