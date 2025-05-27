"Recession is imminent" - NFL fans react to Micah Parsons' new haircut in viral video ahead of Cowboys OTAs

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is debuting a new haircut that has some fans reacting. A video of Parsons getting a haircut at his home has quickly circulated on X.
Parsons is awaiting a lucrative contract extension this NFL offseason. In the meantime, he decided it was time to get a haircut ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' OTAs. Parsons, who turned 26 years old on Monday, isn't impressing many with the video of his haircut.
Fans on social media questioned why this was considered a viral video when getting a haircut is typical behavior.
The criticism of Parsons' haircut continued on the social media platform as some wondered why a haircut was such a popular topic. Some said the Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher was trying to get the same haircut as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
"When men's haircuts are going viral for no good reason...that's proof of a problem."-said one person
"Bros trying to copy Hurts, smh."-another person joked
"Why?"-another questioned regarding the video's viral status
Micah Parsons is set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2025. The edge rusher is set to make $24,007,0000 this upcoming season, but Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to offer him a long-term deal this summer.
"Pretty sure you have no idea what the word viral means"-one person who questioned the video's popularity wrote
"This is going viral absolutely nowhere."-said another person on X
"Why is this viral? That looks normal to me. Not particularly good or bad."-said another
Micah Parsons vowed to play the 2025 season with a bald head
Micah Parsons likes to shake things up and engage fans with his social media platforms. On April 8, Parsons shared a post on X where he expressed a possible hairstyle change for the upcoming season. Declaring that he may just shave his head and go bald.
"I think ima play this year bald headed yall," Micah Parsons wrote on X
Over a month and a half later, the video of Parsons getting a minimal haircut has now circulated and his previous statement is now being questioned. As fans wonder why he changed his mind about possibly shaving his head.
