"Reckless, careless, dangerous": Jon Gruden's scathing criticism of Jaxson Dart resurfaces after Giants QB takes massive hit and gets injured

Jaxson Dart made his statement anew as the future quarterback for the New York Giants.Dart's performance against the Patriots consisted of playing four drives, scoring a touchdown in his opening drive. However, the night ended early for the young QB, leaving the game concussed after a fumble.This incident rekindles a concern with his playstyle, long talked about before being drafted by the Giants. This included his conversation with Jon Gruden earlier this year, where the former NFL coach told Dart directly:&quot;Change your playstyle. I think it's reckless. I think it's careless. I think it's dangerous.&quot;Dart's decision not to slide with the ball led to his concussion. Dart appeared not to heed Gruden's advice to heart and continued his unique style of play.Unfortunately, last night, it wasn't just Gruden's advice that Dart didn't follow. Giants coach Brian Daboll told Dart to slide on certain plays in their last preseason game.Luckily for Dart, the concussion-like symptoms he experienced were not serious, with Daboll providing an update and sharing with the media what he wants Dart to do.&quot;He's good. I would like him to slide on that&quot;Dart however, for his part, shared a message on his Instagram page that should give his fans hope in protecting himself.&quot;I'll start sliding more. 🤘&quot; he captioned.Jaxson Dart on his future plans with the GiantsJaxson Dart has been one of the standout names in the preseason, and questions are now being asked when he will be named the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. When asked about what he thinks his future with the team may bring, Dart said:&quot;I feel like whenever my number is called then I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna play my game.That's just my mindset any time I touch the field. Obviously, you know, Russ is the starter, he's gonna do amazing. He's had such a great camp and has played at an elite level. My job is just to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. But I'm excited for Russ and what he's going to be doing this year.&quot;Currently, Dart is the third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson (who will start the opening game) and Jameis Winston.But, there is growing doubt about the future of Winston at the Giants due to Dart's performances.As for Wilson, if he does not perform to the high expectations that Giants fans have, he may not last long in the role, and the Jaxson Dart era may begin earlier than planned.