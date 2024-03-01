NFL fans flame Caleb Williams as USC QB refuses medical evaluations in Indianapolis

NFL fans aren't pleased with projected first-overall pick Caleb Williams for not taking a medical evaluation at the NFL Draft Combine.

Williams is in Indianapolis, but according to reports, he declined a medical evaluation. According to CBS, it's believed that he's the first combine invitee to attend the event after declining the medical exams, which are typically considered to be one of the most essential elements of the combine.

Following the news, several NFL fans took to social media to blast the USC Trojans quarterback. Here are some of the reactions on X:

"Red flags all over the place sensitive asf can handle media cry’s to his mommy cry baby and soft asf no thanks go play in Chicago screams draft bust."

"I would bet money there is zero things in the medical report to flag him or worry anyone. Its just some weird power move, like acting like a team should give you any form of ownership."

"I never thought of it like this but why sign a blanket waiver that gives all 32 teams access to your medical records when you can give it to specific teams you visit which are more than likely teams that are considering drafting you."

"This actually gives more context to his stance. It's close to Deion's stance years ago when he said he declined interviews for teams drafting too low because he knew he would he gone."

Although Caleb Williams declined the medical evaluation, it could be due to the time of it.

According to the CBS report, the league has received complaints from draft prospects about the length of time for medical examinations.

Moreover, many prospects complain about the redundancy of having doctors from all teams examine the same player and ask the same (or similar) questions.

With Caleb Williams projected to go first overall, only a handful of teams could draft him, so he could just provide his medicals to certain teams.

Caleb Williams won't throw at NFL Draft Combine

Along with not doing medical evaluations at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, the USC Trojans quarterback won't be throwing at the combine.

“I didn't feel the need to go out and throw," Williams said of the combine, via SportingNews.

"I played about 30-something games I believe. Go ahead and go watch real, live ball with me and see how I am as a competitor.”

Caleb Williams isn't the first quarterback to not throw at the combine.

Some notable quarterbacks who didn't throw include Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford.