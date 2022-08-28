"I'm not sure I want to hear any more facts. Pretty disturbing so far" - Redditors bash Bills punter Matt Araiza for downplaying recent rape allegation levelled by minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is facing a civil lawsuit for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house party last year.

Araiza was regarded as one of the best punters in college football last year. He is now accused of this heinous crime along with two former San Diego State teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.

He issued a statement on Friday night pleading his innocence, and downplayed the severity of the lawsuit against him:

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

His relaxed attitude stems from the fact that Matt Araiza is not facing a suspension from the NFL as the league cannot punish a player for misconduct that occurred before they entered the league. His nonchalant response to the horrible allegations against him left Redditors seething. Here are some of the reactions:

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was questioned after the team's preseason game on Friday about the investigation. He replied:

"We want to find the truth and figure this out the right way and do the right thing."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement that league officials were aware of the matter but had no further comment.

Matt Araiza not included as Buffalo Bills end their preseason on a disappointing note

Josh Allen in Buffalo Bills' loss to Carolina Panthers

The Bills had a disappointing outing in their final preseason game against Carolina on Friday as their 10-game preseason winning streak was finally snapped. They let the Panthers put up 21 unanswered points en route to a demolition.

The Bills were further shrouded in controversy with the rape lawsuit filed against their punter, Matt Araiza. He was recently given the starting job, edging out veteran Matt Haack. He was at the stadium, but was not allowed to suit up in the Bills gear as the team investigated the allegations.

Buffalo's veterans, Von Miller and Stefon Diggs, are also actively recruiting former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. as they look to add depth to their sizzling offense. The pressure is on quarterback Josh Allen to deliver an MVP-level season and give the Bills Mafia their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1993.

