"Justin Fields' front office basically told him to go f**k himself" - Redditors unanimously agree Bears are setting QB up for disastrous season

The Chicago Bears traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State. Entering his second season in the NFL, many fans feel that Chicago hasn't done enough to help their franchise quarterback succeed.

Many people think they set him up to fail in 2021 and now believe that 2022 will be no different. Reddit NFL asked the question of which quarterback has been given the least amount of help going into the 2022 season.

Many Redditors expressed their thoughts, with many saying Justin Fields. The vast majority of fans feel that the Bears have done absolutely nothing to aid their young quarterback.

One Bears fan went as far as to say that the team doesn't believe in Fields and doesn't want to waste any resources on him:

Another fan commented that some Chicago fans are fine with a rebuild with Fields:

Some fans blamed the team's former general manager, Ryan Pace, for how the roster was constructed. Others feel the Bears aren't an offensively oriented franchise, and some think that Matt Nagy was holding Chicago back.

Justin Fields' college career and time with the Chicago Bears

In 2018, Justin Fields started his college career at the University of Georgia in Athens. He transferred to Ohio State University, where he played two seasons under center. He led all of college football in passing touchdowns, passing yards, and passing efficiency ratings in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In 2019, he threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and a passer efficiency rating of 181.4. The following season, he had 2,100 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. What's more, he was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. He finished third in Heisman voting in 2019 and seventh in 2020.

Justin Fields was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft. Last season, he played in 12 games (starting 10 of them), throwing for 1,870 yards passing with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Chicago offense came under a lot of criticism as the franchise finished the season with a 6-11 record and third in the NFC North.

Entering the 2022 season, many think that the offense surrounding Fields isn't particularly inspiring. But they are not as bad as many seem to think. The Bears are likely to utilize the ground game, as David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are very good running backs.

As for their receivers, Darnell Mooney had some very good moments in 2021, but didn't see as much of the ball as he would have liked. Byron Pringle signed this offseason, having played mainly as a rotational option for the Kansas City Chiefs in previous years. However, he was very effective in the 2021 playoffs.

In the Wild Card round, Pringle had five receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the Divisional round, he had five receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in the 42-36 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills. He didn't feature as much against the Cincinnati Bengals, however he caught two of his three targets.

Many Chicago Bears players have a point to prove in 2022 and Justin Fields is among them. We'll see if the former Ohio State quarterback can take a step forward with a new head coach and this offense in 2022.

