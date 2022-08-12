"From the Hall of Fame to the Wall of Shame" - Redditors blast ex-NFL player Frank Gore for assaulting woman in public

Former NFL running back Frank Gore is in hot water. TMZ has obtained court documents revealing some startling details. According to the documents, the former running back was with a naked woman who he grabbed by the hair and dragged through a hotel hallway when the pair were having an argument in Atlantic City in July.

TMZ reported that Atlantic City police responded to an 8 AM call and, at the time, did not make any arrests as the woman didn't show any signs of injury. The former running back was then charged with simple assault and is due in court in October.

As expected, when the news of Gore's assault became public, social media went into overdrive. Many fans have condemned the former running back's actions, with one saying he has gone from Hall of Fame to Wall of Shame.

"From the Hall of Fame to the Wall of Shame 😒"

Other fans then joined in with similar thoughts on the actions of Gore.

Gore had quite the stellar NFL career, especially with the San Francisco 49ers

The 39-year-old played a whopping 16 seasons in the NFL, with most of them with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore spent a decade with the NFC team as he quickly made his name as one of the best backs in the league.

In eight of his first 10 seasons with the 49ers, Gore rushed for over 1,000 yards. During that time, he was a five-time Pro Bowler before finding his way to the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

The running back spent three seasons with the AFC franchise but did not hit the heights of his career in San Francisco. During those three seasons, the running back amassed 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, such was the high standard he had set for himself with the 49ers that many thought the end was near.

The running back then found his way to Miami for one season before being moved on to Buffalo, where he also spent just one season. He would finish his 16-year career with the New York Jets in 2020 at the ripe age of 37. He signed a one-day contract with the 49ers to retire with the team where he made his name.

For his exploits on the field, many have him as a surefire Hall of Famer, but his latest indescresion might have some thinking otherwise.

