"Did more than the Uvalde police and the politicians" - Redditors throw jabs at authorities after Bo Jackson donates $170K to pay for funerals of school shooting victims

Bo Jackson was one of the best athletes in sports during his time, playing multiple sports in his illustrious career. Now, you can add one of the best people due to his recent acts of kindness. The former Los Angeles Raiders running back donated $170K to the shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas to pay for their respective funerals.

Redditors took the opportunity to question political leaders and the police in Uvalde for not doing more, like Jackson has. Many fans on Reddit criticized the Uvalde police for their lack of action at the time.

Here are the top comments:

Redditors went specifically after the Uvalde police for their lack of action during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May:

Others noted that the police had active shooter training weeks before the tragedy took place in Uvalde:

Here are some on Reddit who want to leave the state of Texas following the lack of action from the Uvalde police and politicians:

Warning: NSFW language

Bo Jackson stated that he felt the need to help the Uvalde victims' families following the loss of so many children, stating:

"I don't know if it's because I'm getting old. It's just not right for parents to bury their kids. It's just not right."

He continued:

"I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened."

In May of this year, 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18 year old gunman at Robb Elementary School. The mass shooting is the second-deadliest shooting at an elementary, middle or high school in United States history. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was the deadliest, which happened in 2012.

Bo Jackson's NFL career

The running back with the Los Angeles Raiders

Bo Jackson was the first overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Auburn, but never played a down for the franchise. He turned down the Buccaneers' contract offer in favor of a three-year contract in baseball with the Kansas City Royals.

Jackson did not attend the 1987 NFL Draft and later discovered that he was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Raiders. Jackson's interest increased when he learned that Raiders owner Al Davis was a big fan of his and didn't mind the idea of him playing both baseball and football.

He missed quite a few games for the Raiders due to the baseball season, including the first seven of his rookie campaign. In his rookie season with Los Angeles, Bo Jackson finished second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He rushed for 554 yards and four touchdowns in that 1987 season.

Overall, he rushed for 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Raiders. Jackson retired from the NFL after the 1990 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far