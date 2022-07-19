"Guy clearly has no shame or remorse" - Redditors slam Deshaun Watson after Texans settle with 30 women who accused QB of sexual misconduct 

The Houston Texans have done what their former quarterback Deshaun Watson should have done all along. They've settled all of their outstanding civil cases. In June, the Texans had a lawsuit filed against them by high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee, acting on behalf of thirty women. Most of whom had also raised civil cases against the beleaguered quarterback.

The Texans were accused of enabling Watson. They allegedly provided the suites for him to meet with massage therapists, along with the non-disclosure agreement he used for those sessions. However, Houston has moved quickly to end the process by settling all the cases.

The swift actions of his former franchise have seen Deshaun Watson come in for renewed criticism on Reddit, with fans contrasting the differing approaches taken in dealing with their legal troubles.

What punishment will Deshaun Watson likely face?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

As it presently stands, Deshaun Watson has four civil cases which are yet to be settled. He recently reached an agreement with 20 of his accusers. He also has an NFL investigation which is yet to deliver its findings and the potential for further cases.

The Texans settled with thirty claimants, but Watson has faced only twenty-four cases. This has led some to believe that there is the potential for further accusations.

Many insiders believe that if Watson has learnt anything from this process, he will settle those cases immediately should they arise. Otherwise, he could be dragged back into this current situation.

There is also a belief that he will eventually agree to a settlement for the four remaining active cases. This would then leave him with just the NFL disciplinary committee. If the rumors are to be believed, Watson will be looking at everything from a six-game to a season-long suspension.

Recent reports have indicated that Watson will sue the NFL if they do suspend him for the entire season. As to whether that would have any effect on their decision-making is unknown. It would be something of a scandal if it did.

With a suspension of some sort seeming a near certainty, Jacoby Brissett is set to start the season for the Cleveland Browns. Now that they've traded Baker Mayfield, there is only Brissett and Joshua Dobbs left in the event of a Watson ban.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this ongoing saga.

