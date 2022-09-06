"It's complete and total b******t," "It's Tom f*****g Brady" - Redditors in denial about report that 49ers were talked out of signing NFL GOAT

Tom Brady was born in San Mateo, California, which is about a half-hour away from his favorite NFL team growing up: the San Francisco 49ers. He watched quarterback Joe Montana lead the franchise to four Super Bowls in the 1980s.

It would've been his dream to play for his hometown, and it likely could've been a reality.

Mike Lombardi, who worked with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in the past, said on The Pat McAfee Show that San Francisco had an interest in Brady. But, Lombardi said, the coach was talked out of it by other officials.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



But Shanahan was eventually talked out of it by others in the building, @mlbomraito told



Brady grew up a 49ers. During the 2020 free-agency, Kyle Shanahan wanted the #49ers to sign then free-agent QB Tom Brady.But Shanahan was eventually talked out of it by others in the building, @mlbomraito told @PatMcAfeeShow Brady grew up a 49ers. During the 2020 free-agency, Kyle Shanahan wanted the #49ers to sign then free-agent QB Tom Brady.But Shanahan was eventually talked out of it by others in the building, @mlbomraito told @PatMcAfeeShow Brady grew up a 49ers. https://t.co/1FCLKFddyX

Redditors shared their thoughts about the quarterback not playing for San Francisco and many believe that the report isn't true. Some fans are saying that the report of the team being told not to sign Brady is a lie. Here are a collection of comments from fans.

Warning: NSFW language

Warning: NSFW language

Other fans note that the 45-year-old quarterback can still play in the NFL at a high level and has plenty of drive:

Kyle Shanahan took the 49ers to the playoffs in two of his first six seasons as head coach, including the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

In that Super Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo was under center for San Francisco and was the team's starter until this season. In the upcoming season, the team will go with Trey Lance, the third overall pick in last year's NFL Draft.

For San Francisco fans, TB12 was available as a free agent after leaving the New England Patriots after two decades in 2020. However, the team stayed with Garoppolo and drafted Lance as his successor.

One major question is: How close was the 49ers in signing the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback?

How close was Tom Brady to joining the 49ers?

TB12 was close to being picked by the 49ers

Although the franchise could've signed Brady back in 2020, they were one of the 31 teams that passed on him back in the 2000 NFL Draft. San Francisco drafted two quarterbacks in that draft, none of whom were Brady.

Had he been picked, the now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would've fulfilled a childhood dream of playing for the 49ers.

As mentioned earlier, he idolized Montana and it would've been ideal for him. Picture players like Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette in the scarlet red and metallic gold of San Francisco.

Would the three-time NFL MVP have had the same success he did in New England? We'll never know, but for some 49ers fans, it'll always be a "what if" regarding the best quarterback of all-time.

LIVE POLL Q. Did the 49ers pass on getting Tom Brady in 2020? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat