"Jerry Jones could theoretically say f**k it and spend $40M APY on bringing in Peyton as a HC" - Redditors have funny takes on Peyton Manning refusing to accept NFL coaching role

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to grace the game. After winning everything there is, there isn't much the retired quarterback hasn't done.

We do see the odd occasion when former players make the transition into coaching post-football, but Peyton clearly isn't one of them. The 46-year-old was a recent guest on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" podcast. While on the show, he said that he would not be an NFL head coach, thanks in part to his son's sixth-grade football team, where he is the offensive coordinator.

The Hall of Fame quarterback did not like the idea of kids telling what to do, let alone professional NFL players. As expected, Redditors had fun with the 46-year-old's comments, with one saying that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could throw $40 million at Manning for him to become head coach.

"Jerry Jones could theoretically say fuck it and spend $40M APY on bringing in Peyton as a HC."

Other Redditors gave their thoughts on why Manning couldn't become an NFL head coach.

It seems that all NFL fans are in agreement. The 46-year-old is better for the game doing what he is doing now with "ManningCast" and other shows. He gets to show his incredible football IQ with the general public.

Whereas if he was a position coach or head coach, that knowledge would be kept secret.

Peyton earns well as ManningCast host

The brother's show on Monday nights was a hit last season.

Last season, we were introduced to ManningCast. Brothers Eli and Peyton would call the Monday Night Football game, and the pair would have superstar guests on. Guests included the Rock, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson and Condoleezza Rice just to name a few.

Peyton also makes quite a bit of money off the show, too. According to sportsnaut.com, the Hall of Famer and his brother make around $12 -$18 million for the show. They would likely not get that kind of money coaching, which could be why Peyton has decided to steer clear of it.

Given the shows incredible popularity among NFL fans, it makes sense for Peyton to continue doing what many believe he is best at. As numerous Redditors posted, the two-time Super Bowl champion with the Colts and Broncos is better served shelling out his knowledge to the football community.

While the idea of Peyton as a head coach would be seriously special, it is likely not going to happen.

