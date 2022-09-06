"This is exactly like going from Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley", "A Rod loves being a troll" - Redditors go crazy as Aaron Rodgers sports Donald Trump-inspired "Make Green Bay Great Again" tee in training

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a unique person. He has his views on certain things that some people just can't get behind but that hasn't stopped him from being a critical thinker. According to Matt Schneidmann, who covers the Packers for The Athletic, the quarterback was sporting a unique top at practice.

Schneidmann posted on his Twitter account that Rodgers was sporting a “Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN” t-shirt. With Davante Adams leaving the Packers for Las Vegas, Allen Lazard is now the undisputed number one receiver.

Redditors were quick to offer their thoughts on Rodgers' t-shirt, which resembled Donald Trump's famous slogan "Make America Great Again" during his time as US president. Two Redditors gave their thoughts on the t-shirt, with one saying that Rodgers loves being a troll. Another saying that going from Adams to Lazard is similar to going from Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley, the quarterback's last two girlfriends.

"A Ron loves being a troll."

"This is exactly like going from Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley."

Other Redditors chimed in as well.

It is clear that most fans have their thoughts on the Packers superstar and with his t-shirt, it appears that a lot of people are again coming after him.

Rodgers and Lazard aiming to lead Packers to Super Bowl glory

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

With Davante Adams no longer a Packer, someone is going to have to step up and that person is Allen Lazard. While Adams had reception totals of 115 and 123 over the last two seasons, with Lazard having 33 and 40, it is clear that the offense ran through Adams.

The 38-year-old quarterback will now have to trust a receiver who has only 1,448 receiving yards in his four years in Green Bay. Lazard showed his quality at various stages last year, but that was with Adams taking the best defender, something Lazard will now get.

While that might not be the case for the four-time MVP winner, the Packers may have a receiver-by-committee-type offense. Lazard, along with Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson should all see their fair share of targets.

After being eliminated from the postseason in the NFC Championship game and the divisional round, the Packers will be wanting to take that next step. Despite the offense looking weaker with Adams no longer there, you can never count out Green Bay, simply because of their elite signal caller.

