"Eli Manning was on and beat him" - Redditors joke Tom Brady returned to Buccaneers training camp after getting eliminated from The Masked Singer by former rival

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back from an untimely break from practice. He missed nearly two weeks of preseason. He also hasn't played a meaningful snap since January as preparations for the new season ramp up.

According to the team, the break was planned before training camp started. The reason for his mysterious hiatus, however, was not revealed to the public. There were several theories floating around about why he was not at practice. The one that garnered the most traction was that Tom Brady left to take part in the reality show The Masked Singer. Now that he has returned, fans on Reddit are joking about his elimination following his supposed cameo on the show.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Brady returned to the Bucs training center today. He is scheduled to take part in the team's practice sessions and might even feature in the team's next preseason game against the Colts. With just three weeks to go until the team's season opener against the Cowboys, the 45-year old will undoubtedly be in shape and prepared to go for his eighth ring.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury-filled preseason continues with fresh injuries to offensive line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line and quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay has suffered injuries to key players, which has led them to jumble their joster. Their offensive line is running thin. Center Ryan Jensen is likely out for the season. Robert Hainsey will step up in his absence. Guard Aaron Tinnie and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were also carted off over the past week. Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are rehabilitating from injuries and could miss Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement this offseason, but they did acquire Kyle Rudolph as a replacement. They also added free agent wide-receiver Julio Jones to bolster their attack. Tom Brady then had his mysterious absence from training camp, which is now over.

The Bucs face the Colts in their final preseason game on Sunday as the players familiarize themselves with the new system in place under new head coach Todd Bowles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe