"You also looked really fat and unattractive," “Only thing worse than your blocking is that new haircut" - Redditors joke about what Tom Brady tells his O-line to motivate them 

Motivation comes in all different ways. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has used a good old "people are doubting you" trick to get the best out of his offensive line.

Having lost Ryan Jensen to injury, Alex Cappa to the Bengals, and Ali Marpet to retirement, it is a makeshift-looking line that has to protect arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Tom Brady urges offensive linemen to use doubters' words as motivation

Many people still have the Buccaneers as one of the teams to beat this season. With the greatest to ever do it under center, Tampa Bay is always going to be in with a shot at Super Bowl.

However, that being said, with the offensive line being banged up and not what it used to be, the consensus is that Tom Brady can be got at. That's simply because the offensive line isn't that good.

The 45-year-old spoke on SiriusXM's Let's Go! and said that he wants his teammates to use the doubters' words as motivation ahead of the new season.

"I've showed it to them and used it as motivation. Every time someone says they suck, and they can't do anything, I've tried to show it to them. And say, 'This is what they're all saying about you. What do you guys think? What are you going to do about it?'

"And make sure they know what everyone's saying. I think that's important. I think I've always used little different spites as motivation for me. And I'm a really motivated person. But it always helps when someone says something that's not flattering."

Last year, the 45-year-old was only sacked 22 times, as per Pro Football Reference. Comparing that to Aaron Rodgers (30), Patrick Mahomes (28), and Joe Burrow (51, the most), the seven-time Super Bowl champ was getting the perfect protection. He might not this year.

Still, with TB12 on their side, the Buccaneers will be one of the teams to beat in 2022. They just have to protect their most valuable commodity.

