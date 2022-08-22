"She should divorce him for playing her so hard" - Redditors laud Tom Brady for managing to keep Gisele Bundchen, his kids and the Buccaneers happy while vacationing in Bahamas

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After mysteriously going on a leave of absence in the middle of training camp, Brady is back in the building. The expectation is that the Buccaneers superstar will resume training shortly.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, head coach Todd Bowles said that he expects the quarterback to return to training early this week. Brady had been away from the team since August 11 to deal with a personal matter.

Greg Auman @gregauman And yes, Tom Brady is back in the building with the Bucs today, as expected. His excused absence to deal with personal matters works out to 11 days away from the team. Bucs will practice at 12:45 today. And yes, Tom Brady is back in the building with the Bucs today, as expected. His excused absence to deal with personal matters works out to 11 days away from the team. Bucs will practice at 12:45 today.

Fans floated a number of theories to explain Brady's 11-day absence. One of those being that the quarterback was on the hit television show The Masked Singer.

profootballnetwork.com/tom-brady-set-… League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.The latest on Brady's expected return from @AaronWilson_NFL in this #PFNReport League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.The latest on Brady's expected return from @AaronWilson_NFL in this #PFNReport ⤵️profootballnetwork.com/tom-brady-set-…

Nevertheless, Pro Football Talk debunked that theory, reporting that Brady took some time away to be with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Brady's deft maneuvering, though, has left Redditors impressed. Here are some of the top comments:

Redditors, of course, didn't stop there. A fair few were disappointed upon learning that Tom Brady wouldn't be making an appearance on The Masked Singer.

Will Tom Brady be back for the Buccaneers final preseason game?

Due to his absence, Tom Brady missed the team's first two preseason games against the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. It's currently unclear if he will suit up for Tampa Bay's final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Indianapolis on Thursday before suiting up against the Colts on Saturday. If Brady does suit up against the Colts, it will be behind an offensive line that appears to be down to their bare bones.

Their offensive line took yet another hit over the weekend with guard Aaron Stinnie picking up an injury. Stinnie sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season. Stinnie was considered a candidate to fill the Ali Marpet-shaped hole at left guard, but those plans have been ripped in half.

Center Ryan Jensen is also out of the picture for the season due to a knee injury, while Tristan Wirfs has a strained oblique. Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert have been running the offense with Tom Brady in the Bahamas. While neither has set the field alight, both Trask and Gabbert have held their own in the Buccaneers offense this preseason.

We will see if Tampa Bay can put together an offensive line before the regular season kicks off next month.

