"Brady singing I’m just a girl on the Masked Singer confirmed" - Redditors react to Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles latest admission on quarterback's disappearance

Much has been made about Tom Brady's extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's missing a key part of the preseason and fans have speculated as to why. People have discussed his mother's health, his family and many other potential reasons.

One of the more interesting theories is that the quarterback is performing for The Masked Singer. Much like former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown have done in the past.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright debunked that theory, but fans weren't convinced. Now Todd Bowles, who is taking over in the wake of former head coach Bruce Arians stepping down, has given an update.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he's not sweating Tom Brady's absence from the team.. telling me there is No Doubt & he's Not At All worried Brady will be there for the regular season! Still a chance he could play in final preseason game at Indy!

Again, there's no indication that Brady is really on The Masked Singer. But Bowles did mention that Brady will be back for the season opener and might play the final preseason game on August 27.

Redditors have reacted to this admission in the traditional way. With some believing the head coach and others thinking that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is singing on the show.

Eventually, the quarterback will more than likely clear the air about his absence. Either that, or fans of The Masked Singer will recognize his voice before he is revealed.

What Tom Brady's absence could mean for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As many NFL Redditors have pointed out, training camp is a little less meaningful for a 22 year veteran. At this point, Brady doesn't really need to fine tune mechanics, learn his playbook and various other things.

If there's one quarterback who can miss time in the preseason and turn out fine, it's him. However, it's not just him that this is affecting, which is why the absence is so unusual.

Julio Jones came over from the Tennessee Titans where he had an injury marred season. He needs to learn the playbook and build chemistry with his quarterback to hit the ground running. The problem is that his quarterback isn't there. The same can be said for Kyle Rudolph, who is replacing the newly retired Rob Gronkowski.

Obviously, if there's something personal going on, which is more likely than the quarterback eschewing his NFL responsibilities, then that's fine.

If it's just for fun, then the perception of the absence and of Brady himself would change quite a bit.

