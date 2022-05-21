"He and MJ are definitely psychopaths" - Redditors react to Ryan Fitzpatrick's revelation of Brady snubbing his handshake

Not many players have a decent record against Tom Brady. But one player who always seems to play well against the seven-time Super Bowl champion is Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 39-year-old was a guest on ESPN's America's Caddie and shared the best memory of his football days, including beating Brady for the first time. But it did leave a sour taste in his mouth as Brady refused to shake his hand as he is a notoriously bad loser.

Fitzpatrick said:

“Beating Tom Brady, after the first time, because after the first time he didn’t shake my hand. I was on the Jets (for the second win), and I had to chase him down on the 50-yard line. Apparently, he hates losing more than everybody else hates losing. When he does lose, I want a handshake.”

NFL fans on Reddit were quick to comment on this incident, with one saying that Brady and MJ (Michael Jordan) are psychopaths because of their competitive nature.

One fan wasn't impressed and said it was weak s**t from the 44-year-old not to shake Fitzpatrick's hand.

Another Reddit user said that the 44-year-old shook hands with Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, but when it comes to mediocre quarterbacks, he gets salty for losing.

Another user commented that sometimes Brady gets "super p****d off, and sometimes he isn't as mad for some reason.

One user joked that when the superstar quarterback is inducted into the Hall of Fame, he should be made to shake hands with every player he snubbed over his career.

One Reddit user said that the 44-year-old also snubbed Jared Goff and Nick Foles.

Another fan commented that they did not realize that Fitzpatrick beat the 44-year-old three times while Brady was in New England.

One user said that the legendary quarterback's history of being a sore loser is well known.

Another fan thinks it's funny that the 44-year-old is so petty by refusing to shake hands after a loss.

Another fan said it is a massive knock on the 44-year-old's career and that it is his worst attribute.

Tom Brady is on the hunt for ring number eight

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Returning for a 23rd NFL season, the 44-year-old is on the hunt for another Super Bowl trophy. With much of Tampa Bay's roster returning, the Buccaneers have an excellent chance to make it back to the postseason and go on a run.

The division also helps out the legendary quarterback, with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers not considered to pose any threat to Tampa Bay. The quarterback's kryptonite in the New Orleans Saints is the biggest threat to the Buccaneers winning the division as they often get the better of the 44-year-old.

Will the legendary quarterback win an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl title? It won't be wise to bet against him.

Edited by Piyush Bisht