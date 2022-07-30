"Ben is no stranger to rubbing things the wrong way" - Redditors react to Steelers star calling out Ben Roethlisberger for comments about younger players

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not one to mince words. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette,the now-retired star stated that some younger NFL players have a "me-type attitude."

Roethlisberger said:

"The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it's about me and this, that and the other."

This is just the quarterback's opinion, but his comments rubbed former teammate Cam Heyward the wrong way. On his podcast, "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward," the defensive tackle said he took offense to the quarterback's comments.

As expected, when the quarterback's comments hit social media, fans were quick to give their thoughts on it. One fan said that Roethlisberger is no stranger to rubbing things the wrong way.

"Ben is no stranger to rubbing things the wrong way."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on what Roethlisberger said as well.

It is an interesting topic and clearly Heyward believed the quarterback's comments weren't true.

Steelers begin era without Roethlisberger

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to do something they have not done in 18 years. They will be starting a season without the two-time Super Bowl winner. The 40-year-old retired at the end of last year. There is now a changing of guard taking place in Pittsburgh.

Mitch Trubisky was signed from Buffalo on a two-year, $14,285,000 contract. It is expected that he will be Mike Tomlin's starter come Week 1. The Steelers were also the only team to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Kenny Pickett.

It's clear that they have an eye on the future with Pickett. There is a strong chance he will spend the majority of his rookie season on the sidelines. This will give him the chance to learn the offense and watch Trubisky do his thing.

It has worked for several stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, who sat behind Brett Favre, and Patrick Mahomes, who was behind Alex Smith for a year before they got the starting job.

It will be odd to see a quarterback under center who isn't "Big Ben" in 2022, but times are changing in the Steel City.

There is an outside shot that Pickett becomes the starter early in 2022. The general consensus around the league, however, is that the job is Trubisky's until otherwise stated.

The 27-year-old is charged with leading the Steelers into an NFL season that doesn't feature their future Hall of Fame quarterback.

