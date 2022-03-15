"Dumpster diving has begun" - Steelers fans have mixed reactions to Mitch Trubisky signing

Mitch Trubisky was one of the most sought-after free-agent quarterbacks this offseason. On top of the second hour of free agency's legal tampering period, Trubisky found his new home in the form of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers fans reacted to the signing of Mitch Trubisky on Twitter. The responses were mixed, as fans had high expectations on who would be the first quarterback to succeed Ben Roethlisberger.

One Steelers fan lacked confidence in the former second overall pick. Their confidence in Trubisky was so low they said the organization was dumpster diving for its answer at signal-caller.

T R @TimotRice Oh boy. Reports. #steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky to 2 year deal. Dumpster diving has begun. Oh boy. Reports. #steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky to 2 year deal. Dumpster diving has begun.

Another Twitter user wants the team to draft Malik Willis in the draft. They aren't sold on Trubisky being the insurance policy.

CWood ON Sports 🎙️🐘 @CWoodOnSports @droppedballspod @AshleyBaker_21 Not exactly the way to replace Ben, imo. I like the upside of Malik Willis, but having Mitch Trubisky as the insurance policy doesn't make much sense. 🤣 @droppedballspod @AshleyBaker_21 Not exactly the way to replace Ben, imo. I like the upside of Malik Willis, but having Mitch Trubisky as the insurance policy doesn't make much sense. 🤣

The lack of optimism amongst Steelers fans continued with one fan calling for another former first-round pick, Dwayne Haskins, to get a shot at the starting quarterback position.

CREW Sheisty 🤐 @ItsJayTeeGee_ I don’t watch the NFL anymore so excuse my confusion, but is Dwayne Haskins really that bad that the Steelers had to bring in Mitch Trubisky and he’s fighting with him and Mason Rudolph?



He played for a bad Washington team… I have a hard time believing he is actually a bad QB. I don’t watch the NFL anymore so excuse my confusion, but is Dwayne Haskins really that bad that the Steelers had to bring in Mitch Trubisky and he’s fighting with him and Mason Rudolph?He played for a bad Washington team… I have a hard time believing he is actually a bad QB.

Responses weren't all negative, as one fan voiced their happiness and satisfaction with Mitch Trubisky landing with the Steelers.

Lance McCurley also saw the optimistic viewpoint of Trubisky's signing. They wished him well while being frank about the fact that the AFC North is as tough a division as there is in the NFL.

Lance McCurley @lancemccurley Believe it or not, I think Mitch Trubisky is a great QB. Seeing the Steelers give him a second chance is awesome. I hope he does well and succeeds. That’s a tough division to compete in, though. Believe it or not, I think Mitch Trubisky is a great QB. Seeing the Steelers give him a second chance is awesome. I hope he does well and succeeds. That’s a tough division to compete in, though.

Wes Crosby doesn't hate the signing of Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers don't have an excess amount of money, so he was more affordable than Jimmy Garoppolo or Deshaun Watson. With Najee Harris and Trubisky in place, Crosby wants to see the team focus on defense and the offensive line.

Wes Crosby @OtherNHLCrosby With their cap space and the current roster, I don't hate signing Mitch Trubisky.



Give Najee a better O-line. Work on building a defense more suited to stopping the run. With their cap space and the current roster, I don't hate signing Mitch Trubisky.Give Najee a better O-line. Work on building a defense more suited to stopping the run.

Watson was a coveted trade target for many Steelers fans. Those who wanted Watson are likely readjusting expectations as we haven't seen Trubisky elevate to the level we've seen Watson get to in the past.

SKEEZY 🐍 @JoSkeezy23 Imagine hoping for DeShaun Watson and then getting Mitch Trubisky Lmfao Imagine hoping for DeShaun Watson and then getting Mitch Trubisky Lmfao 😂

Woody Wachmnann was hoping the Steelers would do a little bit more than sign Mitch Trubisky to address the quarterback position. That said, it is still possible for the team to address the need in the draft, depending on when Willis, Kenny Pickett, and other quarterbacks get taken.

Woody Wachmann @WoodysWorldTV Wow, #MitchTrubisky is our free agent solution? Thought @steelers would grab an above-the-curve QB to buy time to develop a young star. Wow, #MitchTrubisky is our free agent solution? Thought @steelers would grab an above-the-curve QB to buy time to develop a young star. https://t.co/cxnewSiXNy

A forgotten fact about Trubisky is that he made the Pro Bowl in 2018. One fan called for fellow fans to respect the quarterback's name.

spencer #SIGNEDtrubisky @spncrmrtn @Pittfan1852 Put some respect on PRO BOWL QB Mitch Trubisky’s name @Pittfan1852 Put some respect on PRO BOWL QB Mitch Trubisky’s name

Finally, one fan was very pessimistic about Trubisky's future in Pittsburgh. They tweeted how they look forward to fans turning on the former UNC Tar Heel after a few weeks into the season of inconsistent play.

Poe @FortRutledge Excited for everyone to remember that Mitch Trubisky is hot garbage by week 3. Even more excited it's not with my team Excited for everyone to remember that Mitch Trubisky is hot garbage by week 3. Even more excited it's not with my team

Mitch Trubisky gets a second chance as a starter in the NFL

Trubisky will be under a lot of pressure to succeed from day one with the Steelers. Being the successor to a future Hall of Famer like Roethlisberger is never an easy task. But based on what we've heard from his time with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky is a much more complete person and player than he was with the Bears.

Mason Rudolph could still compete with Trubisky in training camp. Of course, general manager Kevin Colbert could always select a quarterback in the draft.

Nonetheless, the Steelers have found their solution for the time being. Time will tell how Trubisky fits with the organization. He's a better fit for Matt Canada's scheme than the late-stage Roethlisberger, so the offense could trend upwards in 2022.

