Recently retired defensive back Devin McCourty will join NBC Sports as a pre-game analyst for "Football Night in America."

He played 13 NFL seasons, all with the New England Patriots. The former Rutgers standout is a three-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Second Team All-Pro member.

He will join Maria Taylor, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, and Tony Dungy on the pre-game panel. However, some Patriots fans hope the network will terminate Dungy and Garrett’s contracts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some comments from the Patriots’ home on Reddit.

Patriots fans might still be bitter with Dungy because he took away one Super Bowl from their beloved squad. He was the coach of the 2006 Indianapolis Colts team that defeated the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The Colts went on to win Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears, giving Peyton Manning his first title.

Meanwhile, Jason Garrett took over from Wade Phillips as Dallas Cowboys head coach in the second half of the 2010 season. He only had four winning seasons from 2011 to 2019, with one season at 9-7.

Devin McCourty has a twin brother, Jason, who also played for the Patriots from 2018 to 2020. The brothers won Super Bowl LIII as teammates, with Jason as cornerback and Devin as safety.

Meanwhile, the Patriots selected Devin in the first round (27th overall) of the 2010 NFL draft. His leadership skills are exceptional, proven by his record for most playoff starts by a defensive back (24).

In 2009, Jason joined the Tennessee Titans as a sixth-round pick. He also played for the Cleveland Browns before ending his career with New England’s division rival, the Miami Dolphins.

Devin McCourty is excited to join "Football Night in America"

The two-time Pro Bowler was clearly excited about his new job, as he said in a recent tweet:

"MAMA I MADE IT…so excited to join the team!!!"

The Patriots commented on Devin McCourty's post with three clap emojis.

However, joining NBC Sports won't be his first taste of sports broadcasting. He hosted the Double Coverage podcast with his twin brother from 2018 to 2020. He has also contributed to the pre-game and NFL draft coverage of CBS Sports. McCourty was also a guest host on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" earlier in 2023.

In a press release from NBC Sports, Devin McCourty said:

“I’m excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again. I’m very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals, and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week.”

He will be joining a show that averaged 7.24 million viewers weekly. "Football Night in America" has been the most-watched weekly studio sports show since 2006 when NBC Sports started the program.

Poll : 0 votes