"I don’t think the NFL gives a f*** about Watson or what he did" - Redditors wonder whether NFL is intentionally delaying process

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing ended a week ago, yet there has still been no ruling from former judge Sue Robinson. The NFL has proven throughout this entire saga that time is certainly not of the essence. Next week will mark 16 months since the first allegations against the quarterback surfaced. Since then, the NFL has failed to cover itself in any glory, dragging its heels at every opportunity.

"I'm told there's a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case - stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in ther conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after..."

This has been met with a lot of suspicion in many quarters of the league's fanbase. Redditors on the NFL sub-reddit are now claiming that the league is engaging in foul play. Some redditors believe they have no real desire to suspend one of their top quarterbacks.

Who has the final say over Deshaun Watson's punishment?

The simple answer to that is Roger Goodell. The collective bargaining agreement gives the league the ability to implement or reject any recommendations from a disciplinary investigation. Should Judge Robinson feel that the Browns' signal-caller deserves a suspension of any length, the league has the power to adjust it.

The only caveat to that would come if Judge Robinson deems that he should not be suspended, and at that point the league would be powerless to act. A precedent for this has already been set, with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. He was suspended for six games in 2017, following an NFL investigation.

The independent investigator found that Elliott should receive no suspension, but Goodell overruled him and gave the running back a six-game ban. This was prior to the new CBA of 2020, when the NFL had absolute autonomy regardless of findings.

Many think a decision on Watson's future could be reached any day now, but others are suggesting it could be a fortnight. It will be interesting to see what the league chooses to do with its under-fire quarterback.

