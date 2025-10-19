  • home icon
  "Refs have a mission against Bears": Fans blast NFL officiating over controversial Colston Loveland OPI call vs. Saints

“Refs have a mission against Bears”: Fans blast NFL officiating over controversial Colston Loveland OPI call vs. Saints

By Nishant
Published Oct 19, 2025 18:36 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer (image credit: IMAGN)

A controversial offensive pass interference call against Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland has drawn criticism during Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The penalty nullified a significant gain, leading to a stalled drive and a subsequent field goal attempt.

A fan shared the clip of the play on X.

"They called this DPI on Colston Loveland? Are we serious?" the fan tweeted.
Many expressed their discontent.

"Refs have a mission against bears this year," a fan wrote.
"Ruined our drive," another fan wrote.
"The NFL refs need to be investigated against the Bears. It’s just ridiculous every freaking week. I swear it’s rigged," a fan said.
"this is type of stuff that be killing our drives like its always something every week," one fan commented.
"OPI but ye unbelievably bad call," another fan said.
"This kid has been called for the two worst OPIs I’ve ever seen back to back weeks," a fan tweeted.

The Bears led the Saints 13-0 at halftime. Chicago capitalized on early opportunities, including a touchdown run by D'Andre Swift and two field goals from Jake Moody. Caleb Williams showed poise, although he was intercepted by Saints cornerback Quincy Riley.

Despite the lead, the Bears offense faced challenges, including the OPI penalty on Loveland.

New Orleans, struggling with a 1-5 record, has yet to find its rhythm offensively, with Spencer Rattler facing pressure from Chicago's defense.

The Bears are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak, while the Saints are looking to bounce back from last week's defeat to the Patriots.

Colston Loveland's 2025 NFL season with the Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland, drafted at No. 10 by the Chicago Bears in April, has had a modest start to his professional career. Through the first four games of the season, he has recorded five receptions for 54 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per catch. Loveland's longest reception was 31 yards during the Week 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

He has yet to score a touchdown and was inactive for the Week 4 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite limited opportunities, Loveland has shown potential, with a 55.6% catch rate and an average depth of target of 12.1 yards. His role in the Bears offense continues to develop as the season progresses.

