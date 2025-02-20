“Refuel, Retool and still suck” - Former Raiders OL throws shade at Charles Omenihu following Super Bowl loss

Former Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor ridiculed Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu's post-Super Bowl statement.

Omenihu, who recovered from an ACL tear in 2023, put up a positive post on X on Feb. 13.

"Next season will be my first full season back with no distractions no injury. I get a full off szn to train. Refuel and retool. NINE0," Omenihu tweeted.

Eluemunor didn't let the message pass. On Wednesday, he reposted Omenihu's post with a reply.

"Refuel, Retool and still suck," Eluemunor tweeted.

Omenihu was out for all but six of the regular-season games in 2024 during his recovery period. He was back in time for Kansas City to become the first team in NFL history to be in three consecutive Super Bowls after winning back-to-back championships.

Charles Omenihu wants to inspire people

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jermaine Omenihu recently published a three-part YouTube series called "The Return," detailing his road to recovery.

"I started documenting my story when I got hurt because I wanted to inspire people," Omenihu said in Episode 3 released on Wednesday. "I had a strip sack of Lamar (Jackson)nand I was on top of the world and then the next pile went down. I don't want people to think that you can't come back from something so tragic.

"What I do is shine light on people and I just want to give everybody like, ‘Hey, we’re all human. We all go through stuff. But you can make it through. Just put your head down, trust God, and work.’"

The defensive lineman is still confident in Kansas City's future. On FS1's "The Facility," he commended the organization's response to vulnerabilities.

"Whatever holes that the team has, coach Reid and Brett Veach do a great job of getting on top of it real quick," Omenihu said on Feb. 13

Now in free agency, Omenihu ended his YouTube series with a message to Chiefs fans.

"I appreciate Chiefs Kingdom for all the support," Omenihu said. "Year six was a blast. I wish that we'd won. I wanted to bring the three-peat. But God had other plans."

Omenihu's future with the Chiefs is unknown as the team seeks to rebuild for 2025.

