  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • “Refuel, Retool and still suck” - Former Raiders OL throws shade at Charles Omenihu following Super Bowl loss

“Refuel, Retool and still suck” - Former Raiders OL throws shade at Charles Omenihu following Super Bowl loss

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:49 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Former Raiders OL throws shade at Charles Omenihu following Super Bowl loss (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor ridiculed Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu's post-Super Bowl statement.

Ad

Omenihu, who recovered from an ACL tear in 2023, put up a positive post on X on Feb. 13.

"Next season will be my first full season back with no distractions no injury. I get a full off szn to train. Refuel and retool. NINE0," Omenihu tweeted.

Eluemunor didn't let the message pass. On Wednesday, he reposted Omenihu's post with a reply.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Refuel, Retool and still suck," Eluemunor tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Omenihu was out for all but six of the regular-season games in 2024 during his recovery period. He was back in time for Kansas City to become the first team in NFL history to be in three consecutive Super Bowls after winning back-to-back championships.

Charles Omenihu wants to inspire people

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jermaine Omenihu recently published a three-part YouTube series called "The Return," detailing his road to recovery.

Ad
"I started documenting my story when I got hurt because I wanted to inspire people," Omenihu said in Episode 3 released on Wednesday. "I had a strip sack of Lamar (Jackson)nand I was on top of the world and then the next pile went down. I don't want people to think that you can't come back from something so tragic.
Ad
"What I do is shine light on people and I just want to give everybody like, ‘Hey, we’re all human. We all go through stuff. But you can make it through. Just put your head down, trust God, and work.’"

The defensive lineman is still confident in Kansas City's future. On FS1's "The Facility," he commended the organization's response to vulnerabilities.

Ad
"Whatever holes that the team has, coach Reid and Brett Veach do a great job of getting on top of it real quick," Omenihu said on Feb. 13

Now in free agency, Omenihu ended his YouTube series with a message to Chiefs fans.

"I appreciate Chiefs Kingdom for all the support," Omenihu said. "Year six was a blast. I wish that we'd won. I wanted to bring the three-peat. But God had other plans."

Omenihu's future with the Chiefs is unknown as the team seeks to rebuild for 2025.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी