Report: Deshaun Watson's camp declares talks with NFL regarding possible suspension are over

The Deshaun Watson saga is almost coming to an end. At least that's the word, according to Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin.

On a recent episode of the "Payne and Pendergast" podcast, Hardin gave this status update on the case of his star client with the Cleveland Browns:

“I think now that it’s over, I can say that he subjected himself to four days of questioning by very professional, polite, intense, prepared former sexual assault prosecutors and it’s just like an interview. There are no rules. They were free to ask any question, and we didn’t refuse to answer any questions.”

Sports Illustrated @SInow Deshaun Watson’s lawyer said meetings with the NFL’s investigative team have concluded trib.al/67oiJ2w Deshaun Watson’s lawyer said meetings with the NFL’s investigative team have concluded trib.al/67oiJ2w

The Browns' star quarterback is under investigation for allegations of sexual assault of 22 women. Just this week, a 23rd woman, Nia Smith, filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault against the former Clemson University standout.

ESPN @espn Browns QB Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit over alleged inappropriate sexual conduct. es.pn/3zby4S2 Browns QB Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit over alleged inappropriate sexual conduct. es.pn/3zby4S2

Can Deshaun Watson lead the Browns back to the playoffs in 2022?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are stacking up to be one of the more interesting teams to watch in 2022. The team finished the 2021 season with a record of 8-9 and were a major disappointment under former first-round draft pick Baker Mayfield.

The arrival of Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans is a definite upgrade on Mayfield. During his last season with the Texans (2020), he threw for an NFL-leading 4,823 yards to go along with 33 touchdowns.

Watson is considered one of the game's elite quarterbacks and has proven to be able to do more with less when playing for Houston. The elephant in the room for the Browns is whether or not the star signal caller will be suspended by the NFL and for how many games.

This could have a disastrous impact on their 2022 season. The AFC is littered with top-end talent from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Buffalo Bills to the Denver Broncos and many more.

The Browns' own division, the AFC North, is a track meet with the 2021 AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals leading the way.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are always in the mix and will now have a new quarterback at the helm in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently in a contract dispute with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, many believe the former Heisman Trophy winner will be back in uniform at some point prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns certainly have work to do if they wish to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Their chances will likely depend on how many games, if any, their star quarterback misses at the start of the season.

