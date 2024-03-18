Report details why Russell Wilson to the Giants was a no-go before Steelers came calling

Russell Wilson was shockingly released by the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2024 NFL free-agency period after a failed two-year run. This instantly made him one of the top targets during the offseason for teams in need of upgrading their quarterback position.

One of those teams was the New York Giants, who reportedly met with Wilson about a potential contract. The veteran QB was apparently interested in joining them, but negotiations fell through before he eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to The Athletic, Wilson decided to decline the Giants' potential offer because they couldn't promise he would be the starter. The team is still somewhat committed to Daniel Jones, who is now entering the second year of his four-year contract extension. They then pivoted to Drew Lock, who is expected to serve as a backup this year.

Russell Wilson instead signed with the Steelers, who reportedly told him that he would be their starting QB in 2024. They followed that by trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and allowing Mason Rudolph to leave in free agency.

Complicating the situation, the Steelers acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in a trade. Both QBs are now essentially on one-year deals in Pittsburgh, and many believe they would compete for the starting role.

That doesn't appear to be the case after all, as they will reportedly use Fields as their backup this season. At least for now, the plan is to use Wilson as their starter as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing run in Denver.

How much are the Steelers paying Russell Wilson this year?

Russell Wilson

One of the factors that made Russell Wilson so attractive to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL free agency period was his contract situation. The Denver Broncos had already guaranteed him $39 million for the 2024 season on his most recent deal with them. Despite him not being on the roster anymore, he is still owed that guaranteed money.

This allowed Wison to sign a one-year veteran minimum contract with Pittsburgh worth $1.21 million. The rest of his guaranteed salary will be paid by the Broncos, so it's a win-win situation for the Steelers. While Wilson is still one of the top-paid QBs in the NFL, his current team will only pay a tiny fraction of his salary in the 2024 season.