Report: DK Metcalf skips Seahawks' mandatory minicamp

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf was absent from team activities on the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Metcalf is still talking to the team about a new contract and rehabbing his injury. #Sehawks Pro-Bowl WR DK Metcalf is a no-show for mandatory minicamp, according to @RapSheet

As a result, Metcalf will be fined $93,000 during the three-day period. He is entering his fourth season in the NFL and the last year on his rookie deal.

Earlier this off-season, there were rumors that the Seahawks could potentially trade the star receiver. However, after the Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year, $84 million deal, it reset the receiver market.

Since then, many of the top receivers, such as DaVante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and AJ Brown, have all demanded more money than their current deals. All three got traded to new teams and got contracts paying more than $25 million a season.

DK Metcalf, like Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin, wants to get paid or traded (or both). Missing minicamp, while also accepting a hefty fine, seems to be another indication of the same.

The Seahawks, however, reportedly declined the trade offers that they received for Metcalf, according to ESPN.

Since entering the league in 2019, DK Metcalf has emerged as one of the best young receivers. As a rookie, he recorded 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 15.5 yards per catch.

Metcalf's sophomore campaign saw him earn a second-team All-Pro selection and a Pro-Bowl selection. He recorded career-highs in recpetions with 83, receiving yards with 1,303, and 15.7 yards per catch while scoring 10 touchdowns. Last season, he caught a career-high 12 touchdown receptions.

Overall, in his three seasons in the league, Metcalf has 216 receptions, 3,170 yards, and 29 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wants to keep DK Metcalf in Seattle

Pete Carroll told reporters at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, in March that the Seahawks “intend” to sign Metcalf to a huge new contract before the 2022 season.

Carroll said (via ESPN's Brady Henderson):

“We intend for him to be with us. We’d love to figure that out.”

The Seattle head coach also said they'll figure it out and that it will take time, but added that they'll get it done.

#PMSLive Pete Carroll said it'll take some time but the Seahawks will get a deal done with DK Metcalf

However, after trading quarterback Russell Wilson and releasing star linebacker Bobby Wagner, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see Seattle move DK Metcalf.

