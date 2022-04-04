NFL Trade Rumors: DK Metcalf could move on if Seattle Seahawks get the right package

Ever since the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, there has always been a growing possibility that they could trade star wide receiver DK Metcalf (and Tyler Lockett) if they receive the right offers.

While Seattle and head coach Pete Carroll have denied these rumors, league executives believe that Metcalf can be acquired at "the right price" per Jeremy Fowler.

Metcalf has been one of many receivers whose name has been brought up in trade rumors this off-season. His teammate Tyler Lockett has also been a name to monitor on the trade block, along with Deebo Samuel and AJ Brown.

The Seahawks seem to be in rebuild mode after a 7-10 record last season and after trading away Russell Wilson. While it would be surprising for them to trade away their young star receiver in Metcalf, it would make sense for them to trade him away if they receive an offer worth taking.

The Seattle Seahawks "intended" on keeping Russell Wilson before trading him and said they "intend" on keeping DK Metcalf

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll told reporters at the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday that the Seahawks “intend” to sign Metcalf to a huge new contract before the 2022 season.

Carroll said:

“We intend for him to be with us. We’d love to figure that out,” Carroll told reporters at the league meetings, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

If you're Metcalf and you're hoping to get a new contract extension, that doesn't sound too good. The Seahawks intended on keeping quarterback Russell Wilson after the 2021 season, but eventually taded him.

In an article written by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo towards the end of last season, he highlighted that sources close to the Seahawks intended on keeping Wilson for the 2022 season.

He wrote:

"Sources familiar with the Seahawks' thinking say the team has no plans to trade Wilson this offseason and is proceeding as if he'll be their QB in 2022, regardless of any other big changes in the aftermath of a disappointing season that concludes Sunday against the Cardinals."

The Seahawks didn't even inform former linebacker Bobby Wagner of his release when they released him last month. The Seahawks aren't the most professional with how they handle business, and behind the scenes, they could be working on a deal to trade Metcalf.

