REPORT: Former Raiders star Henry Ruggs’ lawyers blocking crucial blood evidence from fatal Vegas car crash 

Henry Ruggs was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama. In 20 career starts in the NFL, the young wide receiver recorded 50 receptions for over 920 yards and four touchdowns.

He showed promise in a Raiders offense that was poised to give the Kansas City Chiefs trouble in the AFC West.

Then, on one fateful November night, Ruggs allegedly got behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of alcohol. At a speed exceeding 150 miles per hour, Ruggs hit another vehicle from behind, taking the life of a young woman and her dog.

Now, lawyers for the former wide receiver are asking a judge to dismiss evidence that proves his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

“True probable cause did not exist. The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs’ involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The defense team says police didn’t have a legal reason to ask a judge for a warrant to test Ruggs’ blood alcohol level. The filing delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence. According to the defense, no tests were performed at the scene of the accident and Ruggs was hospitalized before a test was finally done.

Ruggs was only part of a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders

This is one of the many ways Henry Ruggs’ lawyers are attempting to get the case thrown out. Another claim steers blame towards the local fire department.

Should Ruggs be found guilty of the charges brought against him, which also include a misdemeanor gun possession charge, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

As for the Raiders, the team released Henry Ruggs only hours after the accident. The tragedy came just weeks after former head coach Jon Gruden was asked to resign after an investigation into the Washington Football Team for workplace misconduct.

This investigation had uncovered Gruden's emails containing racist, homophobic, and misogynistic slurs.

Now, the Raiders have a new head coach in former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel and a new pass catcher in Davante Adams. They hope to right the ship after a rocky 2021 season that still saw them nab a playoff spot, although they should have sent Carson Wentz a thank you note for that gift.

