Henry Ruggs III stat sets up for scary prospect for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have had the best of times. They've had the worst of times.

Henry Ruggs' old team started 2021 productively, hit a wall in Gruden's ousting, rebounded, and have hit yet another wall with Ruggs now off the team. While the Raiders initially (impressively) kept it together, the eventual decline seems to have begun with Ruggs' absence acting as the cause.

There is even a statistic that lends itself to the assumption that tough times may be on the way for the Raiders without Ruggs.

Why Henry Ruggs III's absence hurts Raiders

In games where Henry Ruggs III didn't have at least three receptions and 50 yards, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4. Considering the Raiders won't have Ruggs for the rest of 2021 and going forward, the team could be on pace for a painful end to a once impressive season.

Based on this pace, the Raiders could be in a position to possibly win only one more game this season.

Tashan Reed @tashanreed The #Raiders are without LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle) for the second straight practice. TE Darren Waller is back after a rest day yesterday. The #Raiders are without LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle) for the second straight practice. TE Darren Waller is back after a rest day yesterday.

After losing to the New York Giants last week, it's not unrealistic to think that the Raiders could be set to win just one more game for the rest of 2021. To avoid this, the team will need to rally behind Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, and the newly signed DeSean Jackson.

Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis When Josh Jacobs is on the field, there aren’t a lot of RBs that could break tackles like he can When Josh Jacobs is on the field, there aren’t a lot of RBs that could break tackles like he can https://t.co/bJr5V8LEmd

Josh Jacobs has rushed 73 times for 280 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. He's averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

To help mask the loss of Ruggs, Jacobs will need to increase his yards per carry. Tight end Darren Waller has 40 receptions for 470 yards and two touchdowns.

He will also need to be much more effective in the redzone for the Raiders to have more scoring opportunities without Ruggs.

The Raiders need a win in Week 10 in the worst way

The Sunday Night Football Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs could be where the season continues to take a downwards spiral. If the Chiefs win on Sunday, the Raiders will fall to third place in the division.

Put simply, the primetime game on Sunday could possibly alter the course of the season for the Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Can they find a way to rebound again or has the loss of Ruggs broken the spirit of the team? Against the Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders put up 16 points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To beat the Chiefs, they will need to scheme up a way to manufacture more points. Even in their disheveled state, the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the NFL in offense.

Edited by LeRon Haire