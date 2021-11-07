Watch: 2020 video shows Henry Ruggs speeding as nervous girlfriend asks him to 'slow down'

Henry Ruggs cannot catch a break this week, as there is more to his story. Earlier this week on Tuesday, the now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver crashed his Corvette into a Toyota Rav4, killing the driver of the Toyota and her dog.

The vehicle burst into flames after the accident while Ruggs and his passenger suffered minor injuries. Henry Ruggs has since been charged with a DUI resulting in death, which warrants two to 20 years in prison in the state of Nevada.

A video from 2020 recently surfaced which will work against Ruggs moving forward.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez A video of Henry Ruggs III driving extremely fast shortly before the accident that took a woman and her dog’s life has been released 🕊 A video of Henry Ruggs III driving extremely fast shortly before the accident that took a woman and her dog’s life has been released 🕊 https://t.co/i3vMQdcoVh

2020 video shows Henry Ruggs speeding with girlfriend telling him "slow down"

A video from September 2020 has been released to the public and it shows that this is not the first time Henry Ruggs has driven recklessly with his girlfriend. In the following video, Henry Ruggs is seen speeding through a residential area with Rudy Washington - the girlfriend who was in his recent accident - and she is heard giggling and telling Ruggs to "slow down."

Rudy Washington originally posted the video to her YouTube and it has since been removed.

In addition, Henry Ruggs was issued traffic citations in Nevada for using a cell phone while driving back in April.

With the recent surfacing of the video and his previous incidents while driving, there is likely to be zero sympathy in the courtroom whenever Henry Ruggs is sentenced.

DavionTheRealAries @KYNGDavion20 My prayers and heart goes out to the lady and who lost her innocent life due to drunk driving I feel so bad for Henry Ruggs as a black man who just got drafted in football a year ago they are not about to spare him and I feel so sorry he’s only 22 and she’s the same age 23.🥺🙏🏽 My prayers and heart goes out to the lady and who lost her innocent life due to drunk driving I feel so bad for Henry Ruggs as a black man who just got drafted in football a year ago they are not about to spare him and I feel so sorry he’s only 22 and she’s the same age 23.🥺🙏🏽 https://t.co/SJ7FO27iJc

The Las Vegas Raiders have already released him and he will surely never play in the NFL again. It's one thing to get into a car crash with a DUI, but it is another thing to kill someone in the fashion that it occurred and with his previous reckless driving incidents.

Henry Ruggs is facing at least two years in prison, but he could be facing upwards of ten years after the recent evidence.

What's next for the Raiders?

We should never stress the importance of the loss of life over anything that is football-related. However, at some point, the Raiders will be forced to replace a player that is no longer on the team.

The Raiders have already released Ruggs and will perhaps look to the 2022 NFL Draft for a replacement.

