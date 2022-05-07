"I see it every day in practice" - Report reveals Browns player was unhappy with Baker Mayfield's poor performance in training

Baker Mayfield is currently facing a battle for his NFL future, which lies in limbo. He remains on the Cleveland Browns' roster despite the franchise making it abundantly clear they will be moving forward with Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback.

A recent report has questioned Mayfield's ability and that he was regularly poor in practice, according to an unnamed Browns player. The information contained a quote from a Browns player. The statement addresses a video Odell Beckham Jr.'s father released on social media in November last year, showing the quarterback not throwing the ball to his son, who was open on several occasions.

According to the report, when asked if he had seen the video posted by Beckham Jr.'s father, the unnamed Browns player gave a scathing response. He said:

"Why would I watch the video? I see it every day in practice."

This is another negative view that could hinder Mayfield's search for a new team. With the NFL Draft ending, the chance for the Browns to move him on to pastures new and focus on the future with a different quarterback have also diminished.

The Carolina Panthers were interested in Mayfield, but recent reports have shown that they were never close to a deal with the Browns. The Panthers went on to draft Matt Corral, who will challenge Sam Darnold for the starting job in Charlotte.

Other potential teams that needed a quarterback have made moves to find the piece to the puzzle, with the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Kenny Pickett and the Seattle Seahawks set to move forward with Drew Lock behind center. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll recently stated that the Seahawks weren't looking to add another quarterback 'at all' to their roster, which puts an end to Seattle being a possible destination for Mayfield.

Why are teams reluctant to make a trade for Baker Mayfield?

One of the main hurdles is the quarterback's $19 million salary due in 2022. Teams seem reluctant to take on that amount, which reportedly led to the Panthers' and Browns' inability to agree on trade terms.

It also seems highly unlikely that Mayfield will stay and offer back-up for Watson as he sees himself as the starting quarterback. Based on the NFL Index quarterback rankings, he ranked 25th out of 62 quarterbacks, with his inconsistency proving to be a significant shortcoming.

